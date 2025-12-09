Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ethmar International Holding (EIH), the UAE’s leading progressive investment holding, announced a strategic partnership with Al Ain Mills, a nationally established milling producer backed by decades of regional expertise and industrial leadership.

This partnership directly supports the UAE’s Food Security Strategy and reinforces the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s mandate to expand local production, strengthen supply resilience, and accelerate the adoption of advanced food-manufacturing technologies across the nation.

From Ethmar’s perspective, the collaboration reflects the Group’s commitment to investing in transformative industries and technologies that advance Abu Dhabi’s economic vision. As an Abu Dhabi-founded and deeply rooted investment holding, EIH continues to enable strategic sectors that build national capabilities, strengthen resilience, and create sustainable, long-term value.

As part of this agreement, EIH has acquired a 23% stake in Al Ain Mills, with an option to increase its ownership to 29%. This investment aims to expand production capacity, modernise facilities, and scale the company’s footprint across regional and international markets.

This collaboration reflects Ethmar’s focus on long-term food-security solutions, industrial growth, and Abu Dhabi’s future-ready economic agenda. This partnership marks another step in EIH’s mission to contribute to national resilience and shape strategic sectors that matter for the region’s future.

EIH brings a long heritage of Abu Dhabi-founded ambition, resilience, and progress. The Group invests in high-growth, future-led industries that create economic impact, empower communities, and advance the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Al Ain Mills is one of the UAE’s most established milling and grain-processing companies and is supported by the Al Hazaa Investment Group, a leading agrifood organisation with more than 80 years of milling leadership across Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, the UAE, and Cyprus, operating 15 production facilities. This foundation enables Al Ain Mills to maintain strong sourcing networks, wide distribution channels, and a diversified product portfolio serving retail, industrial, and government sectors.

About Ethmar International Holding (EIH)

Ethmar International Holding (EIH) is a homegrown investment holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Deeply rooted in the local economy, EIH is committed to driving strategic investments across a diversified portfolio spanning transformative industries and technologies. Through a progressive approach, innovative partnerships and focus on high-impact sectors, EIH aims to contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic growth and long-term vision for economic prosperity and resilience. For more information, visit https://eihuae.com/.