Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HSBC UAE to collaborate on the development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence solutions across core areas of financial services.

The partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to responsible innovation and the use of applied intelligence to meet the evolving needs of the financial services sector.

The agreement, signed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), is designed to accelerate the adoption of next-generation AI capabilities that enhance risk intelligence, strengthen operational performance, and enable smarter customer and business insights. By integrating AI into these strategic domains, HSBC and Presight aim to improve operational efficiency, enhance regulatory oversight, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable client growth.

Under the MoU, the partnership will focus on priority areas, including: intelligent risk and compliance, human capital intelligence, growth and client intelligence, client acquisition, and real-time analytics for executive dashboards. These workstreams align the strengths of both organizations and underscore their shared ambition to advance innovation and long-term resilience within the financial services ecosystem.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “AI is transforming how banks operate and serve their customers. Our collaboration with Presight supports the UAE’s ambition to advance its AI capabilities and reflects our commitment to adopting advanced technologies that improve risk management, empower our people and help us deliver better client experience.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said: “HSBC is one of the most respected names in global banking, and we are honored to work alongside them to reimagine the future of financial services through applied AI. By combining our technological capabilities with HSBC’s global banking expertise, we aim to enhance oversight, elevate efficiency, and unlock strategic insights that support resilient and sustainable growth.”

The partnership framework also includes structured mechanisms to assess impact, ensure responsible adoption, and maintain alignment on shared objectives. A joint working group will be established to guide the collaboration. The group will define workstreams, review progress, and ensure aligned governance rooted in transparency, trust, and responsible innovation.

Presight’s growing portfolio of strategic collaborations across the financial sector continues to advance AI innovation, strengthen regulatory infrastructure, and support national priorities such as the UAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme. These efforts demonstrate Presight’s position as a trusted provider of sovereign-grade AI that enhances resilience, efficiency, and customer experience. They also reinforce the company’s contribution to positioning the UAE as a global centre for intelligent, data-driven innovation.

