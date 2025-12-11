Abu Dhabi - Presight AI Holding has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HSBC UAE to develop and deploy advanced AI-based solutions across core areas of financial services.

The collaboration aligns with the two organizations’ commitment to boosting innovation and the use of applied intelligence to meet the evolving needs of the financial services sector, according to a press release.

Signed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the MoU aims to accelerate the adoption of next-generation AI capabilities that improve risk intelligence, foster operational performance, and enable smarter customer and business insights.

HSBC and Presight seek to integrate AI into these strategic domains, enhancing operational efficiency, improving regulatory oversight, and unlocking new opportunities for sustainable client growth.

The partnership will focus on key areas, such as intelligent risk and compliance, human capital intelligence, growth and client intelligence, client acquisition, and real-time analytics for executive dashboards.

Last September, Presight AI Holding and Shorooq Partners launched a $100 million global AI innovation fund to back next-generation artificial intelligence ventures worldwide.

