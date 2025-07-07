DUBAI, UAE – Teammates.ai, the company building an AI workforce of Autonomous AI Teammates, today introduced Sara, its latest AI Teammate and the first AI Interviewer fluent in 50+ languages, including Arabic in 20+ dialects. Companies can activate Sara in under 10 minutes and immediately interview thousands of candidates per hour—removing endless technical configuration, prompt engineering, coding, or lengthy onboarding requirements.

Sara joins Teammates.ai’s growing AI workforce, following Raya for Customer Service and Rashed for Sales. “Sara brings fully autonomous screening to talent acquisition in any role or skill, from engineering to sales. Just upload a job description, and Sara handles the rest—interviewing candidates in their native language and scoring them objectively using 100+ technical and behavioral signals. Seamless ATS integrations and shareable reports make hiring faster, fairer, and data-driven,” said Kareem Ayyad, Founder and CEO

“Sara is our next leap toward giving every business an AI Teammate, not just an automation layer, fundamentally reshaping how companies approach growth and productivity. Recruiters used to lose weeks on first-round screens. Now, they can screen every applicant, hire in days, cut costs tremendously while surfacing more high-performers, while candidates enjoy a fair, bias-free experience in their own language,” Ayyad added.

With 92% rating the experience at 10/10, early results of Sara enterprise pilots across the GCC report an 85% reduction in screening spend, 10X faster time-to-hire, and a 5X lift in high-performer identification.

“Each new Teammate expands our AI workforce,” added Emad Ayyad, Co-Founder and CTO. “With Sara live and additional Teammates on the roadmap, companies can assemble a 24/7 AI team that speaks the world’s languages and executes workflows end-to-end and interacting with software, alongside humans, exactly as we do.”

The launch follows Teammates.ai’s recent rebrand from Uktob.ai and previously announced investment from Hustle Fund, Access Bridge Ventures, Oraseya Capital, Beyond Capital, and notable angels (amount undisclosed). The company has also previously partnered with leading enterprises, five government entities, delivered the world’s largest Prompt Engineering Championship with Dubai Future Foundation, received awards from the UAE’s Minister of AI, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mastercard, and was named a UAE Future100 company by the Ministry of Economy.

Visit teammates.ai/sara to start your free trial and experience Sara’s interviewing capabilities firsthand.

About Teammates.ai

Teammates.ai enables businesses to deploy Autonomous AI Teammates – full-stack, domain-specific AI entities that own entire business functions.

Built on a proprietary multi-agent architecture with real-time reasoning, enterprise-grade guardrails, 50+ languages and world-leading Arabic dialectal performance, Teammates.ai helps organizations achieve superhuman results at one-tenth the cost. Learn more at www.teammates.ai.

