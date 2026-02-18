Amman: The British Council has successfully concluded a professional development training initiative under its Teaching for Success programme in Jordan, equipping English language teachers and supervisors with practical skills to harness artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance classroom practice and improve learning outcomes in public schools.

Co-designed, implemented, delivered in partnership with, and accredited by the Ministry of Education, the programme focused on building the professional capacity of teachers and supervisors while responding to national priorities around digital readiness and the responsible use of AI in education.

Alex Lambert, British Council Director in Jordan, said:

“The British Council has been working in close partnership with the Ministry of Education for several years on a nationwide programme enhancing English language teaching and learning across all public schools in Jordan. Drawing on UK and international best practices, the Teaching for Success programme is investing in the skills, knowledge, and confidence of teachers. Most recently, the British Council has delivered AI workshops, which have been helping supervisors and teachers better harness the advantages of AI in the classroom and boost the benefits to students.”

As part of the training, 27 English language supervisors completed intensive professional development training on Generative AI in English Language Teaching. The training provided supervisors with a strong foundation in AI concepts and practical guidance on how AI tools can support lesson planning, teaching material development, learner engagement, and teachers’ own professional reflection.

Over the past two weeks, in close coordination with the Ministry of Education, trained supervisors cascaded the training to approximately 3,000 English language teachers across all governorates in Jordan. The cascade was delivered through full-day, face-to-face sessions nationwide, ensuring equitable access for teachers in Jordan’s three regions. Both supervisors and teachers received ongoing support from the British Council, with training delivery monitored through structured quality assurance and evaluation processes.

Jumaa Saud, Head of Training and Supervision Directorate, commented:

“The British Council has been accredited as a training service provider to deliver a package of programmes aimed at empowering English language teachers, in collaboration with the Educational Supervision and Training Directorate. All of these programmes are accredited for career progression purposes, providing an incentive for teachers to participate.

It is also worth noting that English educational supervisors are being trained in the use of AI tools, enabling them to subsequently transfer the training’s impact to teachers in order to improve their teaching practices in the classroom. This, in turn, is reflected in the performance and capabilities of the students they teach.

This training on AI tools was delivered by the British Council, together with the Ministry of Education, in response to the Kingdom’s Economic Modernisation Vision and digital transformation agenda, both of which encourage the integration of digitalisation into teaching and learning processes through a pre-developed implementation plan targeting English language teachers and supervisors.”

The training introduced teachers to the fundamentals of Generative AI and explored how AI chatbots could be used effectively and responsibly in educational contexts. Participants examined practical classroom applications, including adapting and creating teaching materials that responded to learners’ needs, enhancing student interaction and language practice and supporting inclusive and engaging lessons. Structured reflection activities and ready-made prompt templates enabled teachers to adapt AI tools to their local context, curriculum, and classroom realities.

In addition to practical applications, the training addressed key ethical considerations and potential risks associated with the use of AI in education, supporting teachers and supervisors in making informed and responsible decisions about integrating AI into teaching and learning.

Dr. Nsreen Saleh, Head of English Programmes at British Council, commented:

“This programme demonstrates how national policy priorities on digital transformation and AI can be meaningfully implemented at the classroom level. Through Teaching for Success, we are supporting teachers across all governorates to develop the skills, confidence, and professional autonomy needed to use AI responsibly – so that innovation in education translates into more inclusive, engaging, and effective learning for students.”

By strengthening teachers’ confidence and capacity to use AI in English Language Teaching, the Teaching for Success programme aims to raise teaching and learning standards across the public education system and improve student outcomes. The initiative also aligns with Jordan’s national priorities on innovation, talent development, and digital transformation, as outlined in the Economic Modernisation Vision, which highlights AI as a key driver of progress in the education sector.

