Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: International specialist planning and management consulting firm, TBH, which specialises in high-risk, large-scale and challenging projects, has strengthened its planning and major program delivery services with the recent appointment of Kieren Hunt to its senior leadership team.

Kieren joins TBH following the successful conclusion of a three-year contract with NEOM, where he oversaw planning, cost and risk management across a large and complex portfolio of regional infrastructure projects. With over 25 years’ international experience across contractors, client-side roles and consultancies, Kieren has worked on major building and infrastructure projects throughout the Middle East, UK, Ireland and Australia. He brings a depth of experience that enables him to integrate program strategy, commercial objectives, and cost and risk considerations with project execution. He has a strong track record of leading large planning teams and establishing robust project controls and governance frameworks across complex developments.

As a Director at TBH, Kieren will be based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at the TBH Riyadh office, further strengthening TBH’s capability in major program delivery and enhancing the client experience. He will also provide additional on-the-ground support, guidance and leadership to the TBH KSA team.

Commenting on his appointment, Kieren Hunt said: “I have had the pleasure of working with TBH since 2013 on a number of projects over the years. As a client, I valued TBH as a trusted partner, as their advice was always objective, transparent and aligned with the client’s best interests.

I am pleased to be joining the team and look forward to contributing to its continued success in the region. TBH’s values and positive, can-do approach align with my own.”

Christopher Nicolas, TBH Middle East Director, welcomed Kieren to the team, saying: “Saudi Arabia and the Middle East remain a key market for TBH and we are committed to continuing to build and strengthen our team to best support our clients.

Kieren brings significant depth of experience, and we are delighted to have him on board. His expertise in planning and project controls on major programs will be invaluable in helping drive our clients’ projects forward. In addition, his role within our senior leadership team will support the growth of our team by providing guidance and mentorship for our colleagues in Riyadh.”

TBH Managing Director, Jonathan Jacobs, added: “TBH has over 60 years’ experience in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects globally, and Kieren’s background and expertise in giga infrastructure projects aligns strongly with our specialist skillset.

We are proud to continue supporting the delivery of several high-profile projects in the Middle East, most notably in Saudi Arabia in support of Vision 2030. Kieren’s appointment will further build on our capability to make a meaningful contribution to client projects.”

About TBH

TBH is an international specialist planning and management consultancy, established in Australia in 1965. Their end-to-end solutions include Planning & Scheduling, Project Controls, Claims and Dispute Resolution, Project Management, P3M, PMO and Program Management, Risk Management, Cost Management, and Strategic Advisory Services. Drawing from 60 years of experience, they help their clients in the public and private sectors in Oceania, Asia, and the Middle East to find effective solutions to their most complex challenges. As leaders in their field and trusted advisors, they have provided specialist services on over 8,000 landmark projects.

For further information please contact:

Collyne Caesar

Marketing & Communications Manager (International)

T: +971 (0)4 256 6206 / E: collyne.caesar@tbhint.com