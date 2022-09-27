Doha, Qatar:– Tawteen and Microsoft have entered a strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the energy sector in Qatar and achieve Tawteen’s objectives.

Tawteen, the supply chain localization program for the energy sector led by QatarEnergy, aims to support the growth and diversification of Qatar’s economy, attract companies engaged in knowledge- and technology-based businesses, and establish sustainable and competitive in-country suppliers to meet the requirements of Qatar’s energy sector.

To ink the partnership, a memorandum of understanding was signed at QatarEnergy’s HQ in Doha by Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Mannai, Executive VP President, Human Capital of QatarEnergy and Ms. Lana Khalaf, Country General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, in the presence of Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Muftah, Executive VP, Industrial Cities of QatarEnergy and Mr. Samer Abu Ltaif, Corporate VP and President of Microsoft MEA.

As part of their collaboration, Tawteen and Microsoft will work together to develop skills, accelerate digital transformation, build an innovative partner ecosystem and achieve sustainable impact.

Under the MoU, Tawteen and Microsoft will focus their efforts on four main areas:

Skills Development: Conduct programs to upskill and reskill the workforce to stay relevant in the digital era and sustain their digital transformation agendas such as the National Skilling Program for Energy Sector Employees, the Future Digital Leaders Skilling Program and Erada Internship program. Digital Transformation: Leverage Microsoft Cloud Adoption framework to better align business and technical strategies to cloud adoption with objectives to increase productivity, drive innovation and run more efficient and sustainable operations. Innovative partner ecosystem: Leverage Microsoft programs to empower local SMEs and startups with competencies to join other established local and global energy partners that lead responsible innovation across the energy sector with the aim to build groundbreaking energy solutions to serve the region and the world, such as Microsoft for Startups program and Microsoft Commercial marketplace. Sustainable Impact: Pursue innovative solutions to solve the energy industry's most pressing issues focusing on energy management and emissions reduction contributing to safety and environment sustainability.

This collaboration between Tawteen and Microsoft comes following the launch of the Microsoft Cloud Datacenter Region in Qatar, which delivers a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade cloud services for developers and businesses of all sizes to create new customer experiences, transform their business and operations and accelerate the pace of innovation.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft opened its Dubai-based headquarters in 1991, which, today, oversees operations across the region.

