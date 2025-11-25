Al Ain – Tasleeh Holding, a leading UAE-based group, announced its participation with a distinguished pavilion at the inaugural edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025, scheduled to take place from 26 to 30 November at ADNEC Al Ain, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler in Al Ain.

Mr. Salem Al Matroushi, CEO of Tasleeh Holding, emphasized the significance of participating in this first-of-its-kind exhibition in Al Ain.

Al Matroushi revealed details of Tasleeh’s participation, stating, “The company’s pavilion will feature the Tasleeh Tactical platform, showcasing products from manufacturers of airsoft guns and various air rifles, including Carl Walther GmbH, a leading German company in air rifle production, whose air rifles are certified for use in the ISSF World Cup, and Umarex GmbH, another renowned German company specializing in airsoft weapons.”

He further explained that the platform will display products from prestigious European and Asian companies specializing in air rifle manufacturing.

Tasleeh will also present the electronic scoring system developed by Megalink, widely used in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), sports shooting facilities, and private VIP shooting ranges across the UAE. The Megalink system is a modern shooting solution designed to integrate software with equipment, allowing precise measurement of shooter accuracy and speed, and is extensively used in the air rifle sector.

Al Matroushi added that the Tasleeh Tactical platform will include a preview of its retail store and the launch of its updated website, featuring airsoft and air rifle products, tactical accessories, outdoor gear, and tactical sportswear.

He stated, “Tasleeh aims to exceed customer expectations by providing services aligned with the latest innovations and highest standards. The company’s team is dedicated to discovering and keeping pace with technological developments.”

Concluding his statement, Al Matroushi expressed his delight at participating in an exhibition that promotes the culture of hunting and equestrian sports, offering an enjoyable experience for enthusiasts of these traditional sports. He underscored the importance of this inaugural event in Al Ain as a unique opportunity to combine cultural heritage and authentic Emirati traditions with the latest innovations and advanced technologies in the hunting and equestrian sector.

The exhibition also aims to celebrate the rich legacy of hunting and equestrianism, highlight Al Ain as a distinguished destination for hunting and outdoor sports, and explore new high-purchasing-power markets to expand the exhibition’s commercial reach.