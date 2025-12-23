20 global initiatives and more than 120 training programs, in collaboration with 30 global and local educational and applied institutions in 7 years

Launch of the first global diploma in the field since 2020, and two ethical guides for the use of artificial intelligence in content creation

The Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting Foundation (AIJRF) announced, at the start of its eighth year since its establishment in 2018, a new package of global programs and initiatives for 2026 focusing on artificial intelligence, content creation, and smart government services.

AIJRF is recognized as a leading global research and applied think tank specializing in the study and application of artificial intelligence, content creation, and technologies associated with the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions. Over the past seven years, the AIJRF has achieved significant milestones and measurable impact in the fields of artificial intelligence and content creation, both regionally and internationally.

2026 Growth

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, CEO of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting Foundation (AIJRF), said the foundation plans in 2026 to launch the third edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI 2026), alongside the second edition of the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU 2026).

Abdulzaher added that AIJRF is also planning to roll out three new global initiatives in cooperation with its local and international partners, as part of its strategic roadmap to expand the use of artificial intelligence in media, government operations, and youth capacity building.

“The new initiatives include the AI-powered Defeating Fake Content Initiative, which aims to develop advanced technological solutions to detect and proactively counter misinformation and fake content,” Abdulzaher said.

He noted that the plan also includes the launch of the Arab Initiative for AI Ethics in Government Communications, which seeks to establish a structured Arab professional and ethical framework governing the use of artificial intelligence in government communication, with the goal of enhancing transparency and public trust.

In addition, Abdulzaher said the foundation will introduce the AI Student Entrepreneur Initiative (AISEI), designed to empower students and young people to develop AI-based entrepreneurial ventures that create new economic opportunities, improve living standards, and better align education outcomes with the real needs of the labor market.

Labor Market 2026

Dr. Abdulzaher said these initiatives will run in parallel with the introduction of a new suite of highly specialized and innovative training programs focused on government operations and the integration of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

He noted that among the flagship offerings is the Executive Leadership Program on AI-Driven Government Digital Transformation, which is primarily targeted at senior government leaders, undersecretaries, and public-sector decision-makers.

Abdulzaher added that AIJRF’s 2026 training agenda will also include the Government Data, AI and Analytics Program, which focuses on data analysis and data-driven decision-making, as well as the AI for Public Policy and Regulation Program, designed to support governments in developing more efficient and proactive policies through the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

He also pointed to the launch of a new specialized program on Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies in Climate and Environmental Governance, aimed at supporting government efforts to address climate change and enhance environmental sustainability through intelligent solutions.

Abdulzaher concluded by saying that through its 2026 roadmap, AIJRF seeks to further strengthen its position as a regional and global research and applied think tank in artificial intelligence, media, and government affairs, while contributing to the development of innovative models that support sustainable development and AI-enhanced decision-making.

AIJRF in Seven Years

Since 2018, the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting Foundation (AIJRF) has achieved a series of notable accomplishments. These achievements can be highlighted through a number of key figures and milestones across the applied, academic, and professional levels.

Founded in the United Arab Emirates, AIJRF has recorded a series of notable global and regional achievements across applied, academic, and professional domains in artificial intelligence and content industries.

New Concepts in AI and Content

AIJRF has coined and introduced several pioneering concepts in artificial intelligence and related sectors, including Artificial Intelligence Journalism, Robotization of Marketing, Blockchained-News, Media of the Metaverse, among other emerging fields.

In 2020, AIJRF announced the launch of the world’s first Professional Diploma in Artificial Intelligence Journalism (AIJD). Since then, the foundation has delivered more than 120 training programs, including professional diplomas, specialized training courses, AI skills camps, and innovation challenges.

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) has trained over 15,000 professionals and students in artificial intelligence skills across key sectors such as education, media, government services, banking, healthcare, and the metaverse.

The AIJRF has also issued the world’s first Global Ethical Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Content Creation, published in two editions in 2020 and 2024.

AIJRF has launched more than 20 international initiatives, including global AI forums, indices, and educational networks spanning multiple sectors. These include two editions of the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI) and the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU).

Since 2021, AIJRF has organized and managed five global editions of the World Forum for Artificial Intelligence Journalism (AIJWF).

AIJRF has collaborated with and supported capacity building initiatives across more than 15 Arab and international universities, as well as over 40 government entities in the Arab region and beyond.

Additional initiatives include three specialized editions of the AI Skills Camp for youth and juniors, five Arab challenges focused on AI and content creation, and participation in more than 40 international and regional scientific conferences.

AIJRF has also designed and managed five exclusive artificial intelligence applications for government and private sector entities. In the metaverse space, the foundation operates 18 dedicated virtual environments for education, news, and international events.