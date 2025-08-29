Abu Dhabi, UAE – TAQA Distribution, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Aldar have entered a strategic partnership to support the development of sustainable, integrated communities in Abu Dhabi. The agreement was signed by Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, and Adel Abdulla Albreiki, CEO of Aldar Projects.

Under the agreement, TAQA Distribution and Aldar will assess areas of cooperation across Aldar’s infrastructure portfolio, with a focus on enhancing utility delivery and long-term operational efficiency for the benefit of Abu Dhabi.

TAQA Distribution will contribute its deep expertise in planning, implementing, and operating utility networks across various phases of infrastructure development. This includes providing interim and permanent electricity and water supply solutions, evaluating infrastructure designs, supporting the implementation of private utility networks, and identifying opportunities to integrate innovative, sustainable, and energy-efficient technologies. The partnership also aims to enhance cost-efficiency and improve the overall management of utility services through the deployment of advanced digital tools and analytics.

Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, said: “This agreement enables us to align with a key development partner in Abu Dhabi to deliver reliable, future-ready infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of the emirate’s growing population. By leveraging our operational excellence, sustainable practices, and customer-centric utility services – we aim to support Aldar in building high-quality, connected communities. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting national priorities and delivering tangible value to the communities we serve across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Adel Abdulla Albreiki, CEO of Aldar Projects, added: “As a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government, Aldar is committed to ensuring the emirate retains its position as one of the world’s most desirable locations to live, work, and visit. The delivery of key infrastructure is critical and with TAQA’s partnership we will be able to deliver projects that are more integrated, efficient, and sustainable, serving the best interests of all those who call Abu Dhabi home.”

The agreement also opens the door to the adoption of digital innovations in utility services, including condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven performance management. These capabilities will be instrumental in achieving long-term infrastructure reliability, cost optimization, and customer satisfaction across Aldar’s upcoming developments aimed at creating inclusive, vibrant, and connected neighbourhoods.

About TAQA Distribution

TAQA Distribution is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), responsible for the planning, operation, maintenance, and enhancement of electricity and water distribution networks. Serving over a million customers, the company delivers reliable, efficient, and sustainable utility services through an advanced and resilient infrastructure. With a strong focus on innovation, digital integration, and customer experience, TAQA Distribution plays a vital role in enabling smart energy solutions. The company is committed to supporting TAQA’s broader vision of providing secure, clean, and affordable power and water, while contributing to the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals.

For more details on TAQA Distribution, please visit www.taqadistribution.com or follow us on social media: @TAQADistribution

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.