Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Tanmiah Food Company, one of the Kingdom’s leading vertically integrated poultry and food producers, signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Schneider Electric, Strataphy, and Kayes Arabia to fast-track its decarbonization journey and enhance energy efficiency across its operations.

The signing ceremony was held during the First Annual Saudi Agri-Food Tech Alliance (SAFTA) Forum at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) headquarters in Riyadh, under the patronage of His Excellency, Mansour Almushaiti, the Vice Minister of MEWA.

The Forum brought together industry leaders, policy makers, researchers, and innovators in sustainable food and agriculture in the Kingdom. The ceremony was also attended and addressed by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Malik, Deputy Minister for Research & Innovation.

At the event, Tanmiah’s Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Abbas Khan presented Tanmiah innovative solutions including use of IoT and AI in logistics and farming operations. In addition, the presentation covered successful trials on use of alternative feed grown locally to replace imported feed items.

The three partnerships reflect Tanmiah’s long-term commitment to advancing climate action and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 sustainability objectives.

As part of the agreement with Schneider Electric, Tanmiah will develop a comprehensive carbon inventory assessment and set measurable emission reduction targets under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) framework, including FLAG (Forest, Land and Agriculture) guidance. The project also aims to enhance supply chain decarbonization by engaging key suppliers in capacity-building exercises and implementation support.

In parallel, the collaboration with Strataphy, a Saudi start up, will see the deployment of geothermal cooling systems at Tanmiah’s Shaqrah Facility, marking the region’s first geothermal-cooled poultry operation. Operated under Strataphy’s Cooling as a Service (CaaS) model, the system offers a scalable, low-carbon solution for sustainable poultry production.

Meanwhile, the MoU with Kayes Arabia focuses on converting diesel-powered equipment at Tanmiah’s farms and processing plants to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) systems. The project is designed to lower carbon emissions, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs associated with diesel fuel.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, said: “This represents a defining moment in Tanmiah’s sustainability journey. We are uniting technology, innovation, and strategic collaboration to turn climate ambitions into real and measurable outcomes and bottom-line impact, supporting Vision 2030 and contributing to a cleaner, more efficient food production ecosystem.”

Through these initiatives, Tanmiah reaffirms its leadership in sustainable food production and its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s environmental transformation, advancing a future where innovation and sustainability move hand in hand.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 149 farms, seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com.

About Strataphy

Strataphy is transforming geothermal cooling with its proprietary and patent-pending subsurface system design and wellbore completion technologies, which include an advanced geothermal cooling system and wellbore completion solutions. These innovations optimize heat exchange efficiency, adaptability across geological settings, and long-term performance. At the core of this advancement is Strataphy’s Cooling as a Service (CAS) model, which provides sustainable cooling without upfront investments. By leveraging advanced wellbore designs and subsurface engineering, Strataphy delivers a subscription-based solution covering system design, installation, and operations & maintenance (O&M). By combining patent-pending subsurface technologies with a service-driven model, Strataphy is leading the shift toward scalable, high-performance geothermal cooling to support Saudi Arabia’s energy transition.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers. We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

About Kayes Arabia

Kayes Arabia is a Saudi energy solutions company specializing in the supply, distribution, and conversion of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. The company provides turnkey solutions covering LPG system design, installation, and maintenance, ensuring safe and efficient energy delivery to its clients.

With a focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability, Kayes Arabia supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by promoting cleaner fuel alternatives and reducing carbon emissions. Through strategic partnerships and advanced technology, the company continues to play a key role in accelerating the Kingdom’s transition toward sustainable energy.