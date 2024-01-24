Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced its support for Al Salwa Meat Factory’s expansion project, to help the company build production capacity while providing quality employment opportunities for approximately 30 Bahrainis. Tamkeen’s backing of the initiative falls under the umbrella of its Business Growth program, which helps local enterprises diversify their resources and enter new markets, both locally and internationally. It is also in line with Tamkeen’s ongoing efforts to empower the national workforce and support Bahrain's Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

The expansion will see the introduction of a state-of-the-art production line that will double the factory’s capacity. The factory will also launch a range of high demand products and raise its export capabilities, helping it to enter new regional and international markets.

Commenting on this initiative, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez Chief Executive of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” said: “We are pleased to support the Al Salwa Meat Factory expansion, which will help to build its production capacity and directly support the growth of the FMCG industry, a key contributor to the national economy and exports. Creating many high-quality employment opportunities for Bahraini talent, this high potential sector has demonstrated consistent growth over the years, driven by demographic shifts and evolving consumer tastes. This has transformed FMCG into a driving force for economic development, both in the Kingdom and the broader Middle East.”

Mr. Mohammed Abdul Amir, CEO of Al Salwa Meat Factory, said: “We are proud to be entering this fruitful agreement with Tamkeen, which will contribute to our business growth, provide quality employment opportunities for Bahrainis, and enable us to diversify our product range. Tamkeen's support will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our strategic goals, particularly our expansion into new international markets in the GCC region, Morocco, and Algeria. This will consolidate our regional and international presence, while highlighting the quality of Bahraini products and enhancing their competitiveness on the global stage."

Al Salwa Meat Factory aims to provide 30 new middle management and leadership positions to qualified Bahrainis by 2025. Tamkeen’s support of the initiative is in line with its key strategic priorities for this year, which include supporting private sector enterprises to drive employment of Bahrainis, ecosystem and labor market development, facilitating increased economic participation for Bahrainis and establishing new employment channels, expanding on career development support through wage increments and upskilling, all with the aim of enhancing economic impact and supporting sustainable growth.

