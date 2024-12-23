The initiative aims to enhance tech skills for Bahrainis employed in the private sector enabling them to grow in their careers

Manama – The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced its partnership with the global online training platform Pluralsight in a first-of-its-kind initiative to offer virtual training for Bahrainis. Through this initiative, the platform will offer 1,000 candidates access to its extensive library of more than 7,000 courses. This comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s ongoing efforts to enhance the tech skills of Bahrainis employed in the private sector with the purpose of preparing them for jobs of the future, enabling them to grow in their careers and enhancing their competitiveness in the labor market.

This initiative will provide Bahrainis employed in the ICT sector with a wide range of training courses across various specialties in addition to skill assessments, and practical labs to help participants gain relevant tech skills through the platform. Furthermore, participants will gain access to personalized learning paths tailored for them, ensuring that they achieve their learning objectives effectively.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) commended Bahrain’s highly skilled workforce, which is a source of pride for the Kingdom, highlighting Tamkeen’s ongoing efforts to supporting this workforce by providing promising opportunities that will help them achieve success and career growth. She stated: “Bahrain is known for being a hub for qualified tech talent capable of effectively contributing to the digital transformation journey of any enterprises they work in. Our role in Tamkeen is to foster this talent and provide ample opportunities for Bahrainis to keep gaining in demand skills and staying abreast of rapid technological advancements globally.”

She added: “Our commitment to enhancing the tech skills of our national talent aligns seamlessly with our strategic priorities due to the vital role of the ICT sector in our national economic development”

Pluralsight is a world-renowned online platform that offers a wide range of courses and educational videos focused on various tech skills. Pluralsight helps individuals and enterprises looking to upskill their talent in tech specialties such as software development, data science, cloud computing, cybersecurity and more.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to partner with Tamkeen and provide critical tech education to the Bahraini workforce,” said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. “This represents an exciting opportunity for Bahraini citizens to upskill and helps further Pluralsight's goal of expanding access to life-changing technology skills globally. We look forward to working with Tamkeen and helping Bahrain build a workforce that drives digital transformation and economic success."

This initiative comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.