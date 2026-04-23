Saudi Arabia | As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation into a diversified, innovation-led economy under Vision 2030, startups and small businesses are emerging as a powerful force driving entrepreneurship, job creation, and long-term economic growth. Reinforcing its commitment to this momentum, Tally Solutions, a global technology company providing business management software for small and medium businesses worldwide, is deepening its engagement with the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through strategic collaborations with Wadi Makkah, Wadi Jeddah, and PLEXUS.

These partnerships reflect Tally’s growing focus on supporting Saudi Arabia’s next generation of businesses by enabling stronger financial awareness, structured business management, and long-term readiness to scale.

Wadi Makkah and Wadi Jeddah, the innovation, investment, and commercialisation arms of Umm Al-Qura University and King Abdulaziz University, respectively, play an important role in nurturing entrepreneurial talent and advancing startup innovation in the Kingdom. By engaging with these institutions, Tally aims to contribute meaningfully to the ecosystem that supports founders as they move from idea to execution and growth.

As part of this commitment, Tally has also established its office presence within Wadi Makkah, further strengthening its on-ground support and integration into the local startup landscape.

Tally’s association with PLEXUS, one of Jeddah’s leading coworking and entrepreneurial hubs, further expands its ability to engage with founders, early-stage businesses, and growth-focused SMEs. Through this collaboration, Tally will work more closely with entrepreneurs to strengthen financial understanding and equip them with the tools and knowledge required to build resilient, future-ready businesses.

Commenting on the partnerships, Mohd. Shoaib Akhtar, Deputy General Manager – KSA, Tally Solutions, said: “Saudi Arabia’s startup and SME ecosystem is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the Kingdom’s economic future under Vision 2030. At Tally, we see this as an opportunity to contribute beyond technology by helping entrepreneurs build stronger financial awareness, operational discipline, and long-term business confidence. Our collaborations with Wadi Makkah, Wadi Jeddah, and PLEXUS reflect our commitment to supporting founders and growing businesses as they scale and contribute to the Kingdom’s transformation journey.”

Sharing his views on the partnership, Assem Alali, Business Development Representative, Wadi Mekkah said, “Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and partnerships that bring practical business enablement into the ecosystem are increasingly valuable. Through this collaboration with Tally, we look forward to supporting founders with greater awareness around financial management and business readiness, both of which are essential for sustainable growth and long-term success in the Kingdom.”

These collaborations form part of Tally’s broader commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s growth agenda by working closely with ecosystem enablers, startup communities, and innovation platforms. As the Kingdom continues to create one of the region’s most dynamic entrepreneurial environments, Tally remains focused on empowering the businesses that will help shape its next chapter of growth.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 70,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of nearly 3 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7.5 million users across industries in over 100 countries.