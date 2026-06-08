Manama, Bahrain, stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, launched the 13th intake of the inspireU from stc program, continuing its efforts to empower Bahraini entrepreneurs and support the growth of innovative start-ups contributing to the Kingdom’s evolving digital economy.

The inspireU program continues to provide entrepreneurs and emerging businesses with access to mentorship, training, financial support, networking opportunities, and exposure to regional and international markets, helping transform innovative ideas into scalable and sustainable businesses across various sectors. The initiative reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the Kingdom’s broader economic development goals in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Previous editions of inspireU in Bahrain attracted a diverse range of innovative start-ups across sectors including fintech, e-commerce, and digital platforms. In 2025, Bahraini start-ups “DOO” and IndieSouq” were selected as winners following a competitive bootcamp hosted at stc Bahrain headquarters, where participants received coaching and mentorship from industry experts before presenting their ideas to a panel of judges. Participating entrepreneurs also benefited from comprehensive support packages that included consultancy sessions, networking opportunities, financial support, and specialized training programs.

Since its launch in 2015, the inspireU program has supported more than 130 digital start-ups across the region, contributing to the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem through investments exceeding SAR 1 billion. The program has also helped create more than 660,000 job opportunities while reaching over 50 million users through its supported ventures.

Entrepreneurs and start-ups interested in joining the 2026 inspireU program intake 13 can apply through the official application form available on the inspireU page.

For more information, please visit stc Bahrain website.