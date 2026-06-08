Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched Anti-Scam Month 2026 under the theme "More Assets, Stronger Shield. Stay Safe in the Multi-Asset Era." The annual initiative focuses on helping users navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape as digital asset platforms expand beyond crypto into broader multi-asset ecosystems.

The campaign is accompanied by the release of key security and fraud prevention results from 2025. During the year, Bitget intercepted more than 150 million malicious attack requests, identified over 13,000 high-risk malicious IP addresses, and handled 18,135 user protection cases. The platform's security team also helped users recover approximately $32.3 million linked to security incidents and fraudulent activity.

“The industry is entering a multi-asset era where users can access a wider range of products and markets through a single platform. As that access expands, security responsibilities increase too,” said Hon Ng, Chief Legal Officer at Bitget. “Protecting users requires continuous risk monitoring, rapid response mechanisms, security education, and close cooperation across the industry. Anti-Scam Month reflects the importance of building those protections alongside product innovation.”

Throughout 2025, Bitget continued to strengthen its security framework across account protection, asset custody, fraud prevention, and platform risk management. The platform expanded Passkey authentication capabilities based on FIDO2 and WebAuthn standards, enhanced multi-factor authentication coverage for high-risk account actions, strengthened anti-phishing protections, and improved device management controls that allow users to monitor and manage account access in real time.

Bitget also expanded its real-time threat detection and web security infrastructure in 2025. Security systems recorded more than 2.8 billion interceptions through custom protection rules and mitigated over 1.5 billion DDoS-related attack attempts. The platform's monitoring capabilities were further enhanced through machine learning-based behavioral analysis designed to identify suspicious activity and emerging threats across multiple layers of the ecosystem.

User education remained a major focus of Bitget's security strategy. Anti-Scam Month campaigns conducted across 2024 and 2025 reached approximately 1.38 billion users globally through security awareness content, educational resources, and community engagement initiatives. The company also expanded its Anti-Scam Hub, maintained its public bug bounty program, and introduced interactive initiatives such as the Smarter Eyes Challenge, which attracted close to 50,000 participants through simulated phishing and scam detection exercises.

Bitget continued to collaborate with leading blockchain security organizations, including SlowMist and Elliptic, to support threat intelligence sharing, anti-fraud research, and broader industry awareness efforts. Through a combination of platform security, user education, and industry cooperation, the company continues to invest in creating a safer environment for users navigating digital and tokenized financial markets.