Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Investcorp Capital plc (“Investcorp Capital” or the “Company”) (ADX: ICAP) announces the termination of its existing liquidity provider agreement with Al Ramz Capital LLC (DFM: ALRAMZ), effective June 8, 2026, as part of the transition of the liquidity provision mandate to Investcorp S.A., which will be the subject of a separate announcement.

About Investcorp Capital

Investcorp Capital is a publicly-listed alternative investment company that invests in private markets. It offers shareholders exposure to a global portfolio of investments diversified across various alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, to grow value fand generate recurring income by monetizing capital gains, dividends, rents, fees and interest income from the underlying portfolio.

Investcorp Capital was established by Investcorp Group (“Investcorp”), a leading independent manager of alternative investments, with over USD 62 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies, sectors and geographies.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investcorp Capital

Media:

​​​​​​​Email: media@investcorp-capital.com



Investor Relations:

Email: ir@investcorp-capital.com

Kekst CNC (Financial communications advisor)

Email: investcorpcapital@kekstcnc.com