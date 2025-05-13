Riyadh: Taiba Investments, a leading hospitality company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the signing of an agreement with Salesforce, the global leader in AI-driven customer experience management solutions, to deploy Salesforce Customer 360 across its portfolio.

Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba Investments, commented, "This partnership with Salesforce underscores our unwavering commitment to driving operational excellence across all Taiba Investments properties. By leveraging best-in-class customer experience solutions, we aim to deliver seamless, personalized, and elevated hospitality experiences for our guests."

Salesforce Customer 360 empowers Taiba to deliver world-class guest services and engage customers across multiple traditional and digital touchpoints, significantly enhancing the customer journey while boosting operational efficiency across its properties.

Al Ahdab added, "The deployment of Salesforce Customer 360 marks a major milestone in Taiba Investments’ digital transformation journey, as we harness the power of cutting-edge AI solutions to offer a truly differentiated hospitality experience across our hotels and facilities Kingdom-wide."

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Al Khotani, SVP and Managing Director at Salesforce Middle East, stated, "We are proud to join forces with Taiba Investments, a leading Saudi hospitality brand, and look forward to supporting their leadership in leveraging AI tools to optimize operations and elevate guest experiences. With Salesforce Customer 360, we are confident Taiba will set new benchmarks in blending authenticity with technology to redefine hospitality in the region."

As part of the agreement, Taiba Investments will work alongside Horizontal Digital, a premier global digital agency and Salesforce Summit Partner, which has an established track record of delivering successful Salesforce implementations for top-tier Saudi organizations.

Notably, Taiba Investments boasts a robust portfolio of nearly 40 properties, including hotels, residential compounds, and commercial centers, and manages over 7,700 keys, with eight additional properties under development. The company maintains strategic partnerships with leading global hotel brands such as Marriott International, Sheraton, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn, underscoring its stature as a frontrunner in the Kingdom’s hospitality landscape.

About Taiba Investments:

Taiba Investments Company was established in 1988 as a leading company in the hospitality and real estate sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has a longstanding reputation in the hotel sector, property and facility management, real estate development, and asset management.

It possesses a diverse portfolio of projects comprising more than 39 establishments, including hotels, residential complexes, and commercial centers, with a total of over 7,700 keys and more than 8 additional properties under development.

In 2024, the company achieved one of its most significant strategic expansions after completing the merger with Dur Hospitality, one of the largest hospitality, development, and property management companies in Saudi Arabia. This has contributed to strengthening the presence of the Taiba Investments brand across most regions of the Kingdom, particularly in the holy cities.

Taiba Investments is committed to providing exceptional hospitality and accommodation options through its portfolio of specialized Saudi brands in this field, including Al Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Noor by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Furthermore, its partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned brands, such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Accor, enhance its ability to offer and develop a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services that cater to all categories of guests.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

- Taiba Investments:

Mashael Alnosayan

Sr. Manager, Marketing & Communication

malnosayan@taiba.com.sa

- Jummar PR and Communications:

Abduallah Khairallah

Media Relations Lead

khairallah@jummar.co