Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Globalpharma and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in the Middle East and North Africa, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement aimed at enabling local manufacturing of several products by Tabuk Pharmaceuticals in the United Arab Emirates.

The signing ceremony, held at the Arab Health 2024 Exhibition in Dubai, was attended by Mohammad Saeed Al Raqabani, Board Member of Globalpharma and General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries, Dr. Ismail Shehada, CEO of Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Mariam Galadari, Board Advisor at Globalpharma, Basem Al Barahmeh, General Manager of Globalpharma, Dr. Wissam Al Khateeb, Chief Business Development Officer at Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Osama Salah, Gulf Region Manager at Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, along with leaders from both companies in the Gulf region.

This strategic agreement marks a significant step towards enhancing local drug manufacturing in the UAE, as well as achieving self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates. This is made possible thanks to Tabuk Pharmaceuticals' strategic position, not only in the Gulf region but also in the Middle East and North Africa, and the advanced manufacturing capabilities of Globalpharma, which align with the highest quality standards and international specifications.

Following this cooperation agreement, Globalpharma will manufacture three important pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medicines and analgesics, among which are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

This agreement underscores the commitment of both parties to enhance joint efforts and enable them to share and exchange expertise, contributing to the advancement of public health plans and the development of the industrial sector in both countries, benefiting patients and the community in the region.

In this context, Mohammad Saeed Al Raqabani, Board Member of Globalpharma and General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries, commented: "This partnership adds value and knowledge in the field of pharmaceutical scientific research to continue the development of pharmaceutical manufacturing at the regional level, based on the expertise and knowledge available in the UAE. It also contributes to the transfer of technology, best practices, and specialized skills, enabling the local pharmaceutical industry and the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative.”

Dr. Ismail Shehada, CEO of Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, stated that Tabuk Pharmaceuticals aims through this strategic partnership to enhance cooperation and expand the relationships between the two companies, which will contribute to strengthening the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates. This aligns with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals' regional expansion strategy in the Middle East and its commitment to providing advanced health care solutions to improve patient health outcomes.

About Tabuk Pharmaceuticals

Tabuk Pharmaceuticals is the largest privately-owned pharmaceutical company in Saudi Arabia. Established in 1994, its headquarters are located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it has a presence in the Middle East and North Africa markets. Evolving from a family business to the largest non-governmental pharmaceutical company in Saudi Arabia, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals aims to meet patient needs by providing high-quality medicines. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a diverse range of branded pharmaceutical products, in addition to manufacturing other pharmaceutical products for global and regional companies at its facilities within the Kingdom, and grants manufacturing and marketing licenses for its products to its partners in the Kingdom and the region.

About Globalpharma

Fully owned by Dubai Investments PJSC, Globalpharma was founded in 1998. The company began its operations in the United Arab Emirates in 2003 and expanded its business scope in 2008 by introducing new products in 14 countries in the GCC and African markets.

Globalpharma currently owns two factories equipped with the latest technology to provide medications in the Middle East and North Africa region. One is dedicated to manufacturing beta-lactam penicillin to supply amoxicillin and amoxiclav, and the other specializes in the production of generic drugs, capable of developing various types of liquid and oral dosages to meet the needs of chronic disease sectors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Communication@Tabukpharmaceuticals.com