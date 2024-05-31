Dubai, UAE: Tabeer Developments, has rapidly solidified its position as a leader in the real estate industry. Since its rebranding in November last year, the company has renewed its commitment to the growth of the industry in the UAE, and has allocated AED 1 billion in inventory to be launched in 2024.

In a hugely successful, full-house event at the One&Only One Za’beel, Tabeer Development unveiled their new look branding and latest project - in the presence of industry VIPs, Tabeer’s leadership team and hundreds of real estate brokers. The newly announced residential project Parkside Boulevard is an addition to Tabeer’s affordable luxury portfolio of upscale residential developments. The leadership team has recently broken ground for Parkside Boulevard which is coming up in Arjan in Q4 2026 and will be perfectly suited for family living.

Founded in 2014, Tabeer Developments has consistently pushed boundaries and redefined the standards of luxury living in Dubai. With a commitment to delivering high-quality and affordable residential spaces, the company has earned a reputation for excellence among local and expatriate residents alike. Today they have a real estate portfolio that spans across thriving community areas like International City, Dubai Sports City, Arjan, JVC.

“We are in a new chapter in our real estate journey and immensely proud to have achieved significant success not only in terms of sales but also as a trusted partner that believes in building legacies. Delivering on time, offering quality and innovation, has been instrumental in driving our success and customer satisfaction,” said Naveed Godil, Chairman of Tabeer Developments.

Over the last decade, Tabeer Developments have delivered three successful projects in the city - Dragon Views and Tabeer 1 in International City and V2 in Dubai Sports City. Further ramping up their portfolio last year, Tabeer Development is all set to handover 48 Parkside in Arjan and 99 Park Place in JVC this year.

"Our projects are not just buildings; they are vibrant communities designed to foster a sense of belonging and well-being. We believe in creating holistic living experiences that go beyond just bricks and mortar,” said Arsalan Pirani, Managing Director of Tabeer Developments.

This year Tabeer continues to grow their portfolio with Parkside Boulevard soon to be launched in the market in the heart of Arjan, Dubai. This marks another milestone in its journey to excellence. To be ready for delivery in Q4 2026, this will be a mixed-use property with 6 retail spaces and 165 apartments including studios (441 sq ft), one bedroom starting from 779 sq ft)and 2 bedroom apartments (starting from 1267 sq ft) - catering to all sizes of nuclear families and offering every convenience modern families desire. From the striking architectural design which is as sustainable as it is aesthetic with its panoramic windows spanning from the floor to the ceiling and glass elevators, to the careful consideration of high-quality materials and finishings, this tower promises to be a striking addition to the thriving community of Arjan. Offering the best of amenities including concierge services, wellbeing havens, kids areas and recreational zones with well-planned layouts, Parkside Boulevard brings exceptional value per square foot and therefore favourable returns on investments for buyers and investors. Priced competitively, Parkside Boulevard will offer excellent value for money, with studio apartments starting from AED 640,000, one-bedroom apartments from AED 1.05 million, and two-bedroom apartments from AED 1.5 million.

Since the rebrand, Tabeer Developments has introduced a series of groundbreaking projects that reflect its commitment to excellence and luxury. The company's emphasis on modern aesthetics, top-notch amenities, and community-centric design has set new benchmarks in the industry.

With each new project, Tabeer Developments aims to raise the bar and exceed customer expectations. The company's unwavering dedication to quality and innovation has earned it the trust and loyalty of investors and homebuyers alike. With a pipeline of exciting projects in the works, the future looks brighter than ever for Tabeer and the UAE.