Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tabadulat Limited (Tabadulat), the UAE-based Shariah-compliant investing and brokerage platform regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Minted Connect FZCO (Minted Connect), a DMCC-authorised precious metals as a service and digital assets company, today announced the signing of a strategic collaboration to provide institutional access to Shariah-compliant, gold-backed investment instruments.

Under the agreement, Minted Connect will gain institutional access to physically backed gold Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) through Tabadulat’s regulated Islamic brokerage infrastructure. The collaboration enables Minted Connect to diversify its institutional treasury assets using Shariah-compliant, gold-backed instruments, while leveraging Tabadulat’s licensed execution, asset safeguarding, and compliance framework.

Gold has seen renewed global interest, with prices rising approximately 64% in 2025, its biggest annual gain since 1979, reinforcing its role as a strategic store of value and portfolio diversifier, particularly within Shariah-compliant investment frameworks.

The collaboration brings together Minted Connect’s global precious metals and digital finance footprint, serving a customer pool of more than 3 million and operating through licensed affiliates in the United Kingdom and Turkey, with Tabadulat’s FSRA-regulated Islamic brokerage platform, which provides compliant access to international capital markets.

Key objectives of the collaboration include:

Shariah-Compliant Gold Investment Access:

Providing Minted Connect with regulated access to physically backed gold ETCs through Tabadulat’s Islamic brokerage infrastructure, enabling compliant exposure to gold-linked instruments.

Tabadulat will act as executing broker and asset safekeeper, offering segregated custody, regulated trade execution, and reporting within ADGM FSRA’s regulatory framework.

The collaboration operates under Tabadulat’s FSRA-regulated brokerage model, including Shariah screening, KYC/AML processes, and compliance governance aligned with Islamic finance principles.

Both parties will coordinate on API and system integration to enable secure, scalable trading, settlement, and operational workflows.

“Gold has long been a core asset in Islamic finance. This collaboration enables regulated, institutional access to Shariah-compliant gold-backed instruments and advances our mission to build global Halal investing infrastructure,” said Samy Mohamad, Co-founder and Director of Tabadulat

“This is not simply a service arrangement, but a genuine strategic partnership. In addition to the services we will receive, Minted Connect is committed to delivering value-added, ethically aligned financial products and services to Tabadulat and its end users. Together, we are building a stronger ecosystem for Shariah-compliant investment solutions,” said Engin Butun, co-founder and CEO of Minted Connect.

About Tabadulat

Founded in 2024, Tabadulat Limited is building the UAE’s first unified Shari’ah-compliant global brokerage infrastructure. Regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Tabadulat provides institutional-grade access to Halal equities, ETFs, and global investment instruments, eliminating Riba, Gharar, and Maysir while delivering fully compliant trading, custody services, and compliance solutions.

Website: www.tabadulat.com

Email: contact@tabadulat.com

About Minted Connect

Minted Connect FZCO is a DMCC-registered company licensed for Precious Metals Trading and Digital Asset Infrastructure services. Providing infrastructure to a partner ecosystem exceeding 3 million users, Minted Connect delivers regulated precious metals solutions and operates through licensed affiliates in the United Kingdom and Turkey. Minted Connect seeks to diversify its institutional treasury assets by accessing Shariah-compliant, gold-backed instruments through authorised brokerage platforms. Website: www.mintedconnect.com