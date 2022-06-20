Empowering Its Employees to Achieve Their Full Potential

The Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (TABADUL) has celebrated the graduation of 48 of its employees from multiple departments after successfully completing the Royah Program which it launched in collaboration with stc Academy and INSEAD. The graduation was attended by TABADUL’s CEO Mr. Majed bin Faleh Al-Otaibi and several executives.

At the ceremony, Al-Otaibi delivered a speech in which he congratulated the employees who passed the training program and pointed out that “the logistics sector has successfully achieved the Kingdom’s objectives in enhancing the business ecosystem, streamlining its operations, increasing its operational performance, and ensuring the reliability of its services, thanks to the collaboration between its remarkable partners in the government sector and the business sector.” He further indicated, “TABADUL strives to promote the digital logistics market by training young talent and organizing workshops for them, in addition to delivering educational courses that are specifically designed for the workforce.” He concluded his speech by thanking all employees for their outstanding performance and contributions at work.

The Royah Program is one of the Human Resources department’s efforts to invest in TABADUL’s human capital and enable its participants to lead and bring about change by bolstering their leadership skills and training them on how to manage projects according to the highest standards, seeking to ensure their success while supporting the company to lead in offering quality services.

TABADUL’s CHRO Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Shehri explained that pursuing the program is highly strategic and vital for the company’s progress and viewed that such a valuable investment contributes to its success and development in the long run.

Over the course of six months, the employees taking part in the program acquired numerous insights and significant experience that boost their capacity to leverage up-to-date business strategies in an ultra-connected world, create an advanced work environment that keeps up with fast-paced changes, and effectively develop, manage and implement project pipelines. They also learned the basics of debating and the importance of having discussions, sharing knowledge and experiences, and developing transformational leadership skills which are mostly acquired through practice, in addition to examining the latest concepts in the field of marketing and how to connect with the customer. Additionally, the program introduced the challenges faced in the process of moving from traditional methods of conducting business to modern strategies that draw on the technology of the fourth industrial revolution.

Being keen on organizing such training programs in collaboration with accredited institutions, TABADUL seeks to enhance the skills and performance of its employees, develop executive leaders and a specialized workforce, and enrich their educational background to keep pace with the latest world-class practices in the areas of management and operations.