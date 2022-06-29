Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: The Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (TABADUL) and the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), joining efforts to bolster the logistics sector to cement the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and drive the logistics sector’s digital transformation in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

TABADUL CEO Mr. Majed Al-Otaibi and SAR CEO Dr. Bashar Al Malik attended the agreement-signing ceremony, alongside several senior officials from both companies. The agreement was signed by Mr. Hesham Alnasser, TABADUL’s Chief of Sales and Marketing Officer, and Mr. Bassam Fathi, SAR’s Commercial Director for the Freight Business Unit. As per the agreement, the two entities will form a joint work team to explore closer collaboration and investment opportunities in the field of container handling and logistics services. Tabadul and SAR will collaborate to provide innovative solutions and support reducing carbon emissions and environmental damage by decreasing the number of transport trucks on the roads while raising awareness of available transport solutions and logistical support services as well as ways to leverage the role of national companies to support the national product. Other areas of collaboration include providing safe and reliable transport solutions, in addition to developing strategies for new work standards between the two parties.

Commenting on this milestone, TABADUL CEO Mr. Majed Al Otaibi said: "We are delighted to cooperate with our strategic partner SAR, Which is considered the main company specialized in railway transportation in the region. The signing of the MoU will strengthen national partnerships created to achieve the Kingdom's economic goals. Together, we will focus on leveraging SAR’s operational capabilities in the logistics sector by providing innovative solutions that will contribute to reducing time and effort. This will contribute to achieving the National Transport and Logistics Strategy which calls for establishing and operating effective and secure lines connecting and developing the various regions of the Kingdom, effectively reducing the level of air pollution by cutting gas emissions from vehicles and improving the quality of services in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.”

-Ends-

About TABADUL

The Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (TABADUL) is one of the leading companies that innovates and delivers exclusive and flexible digital and financial solutions and services to the logistics and business sectors, aiming to facilitate doing business, increase operational efficiency and transparency, and enhance performance and sustainability. In addition to its prominent activity in the region, TABADUL contributes to streamlining the international trade ecosystem while supporting the national digital transformation and enhancing the digital readiness of the Kingdom’s various sectors to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.