Saudi Electronic Information Exchange Company (TABADUL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara) on Monday May 23, 2022 at TABADUL’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The MoU was signed by TABADUL CEO Mr. Majed Al Otaibi and Sadara CEO Dr. Faisal Al-Faqeer.

The MoU aims to develop specialized logistics solutions for the petrochemical industry. As a leading organization in this field, TABADUL will also deliver the most effective technical solutions that will support Sadara's capabilities to pilot projects in the petrochemical sector. The MoU will further strengthen the partnership between both parties in sharing their know-how through joint Research and Development projects. Particularly, it will enhance supply chain automation, which will help boost operational performance and business efficiency.

TABADUL CEO Mr. Majed Al Otaibi said, "Through this Memorandum of Understanding, TABADUL hopes to achieve its vision of leading the digital transformation of logistics services throughout the Kingdom, as well as introducing innovative logistical solutions and automating services for this vital sector. We will also forge strong partnerships with various government agencies and the private sector in a way that improves their productivity and operational capacities while also achieving the goals of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), Saudi Vision 2030's flagship program.”

Sadara CEO Dr. Faisal Al-Faqeer said, "The petrochemicals sector is one of the main pillars of the economic roadmap outlined through Saudi Vision 2030. We believe this MoU will enhance the performance and productivity of the Saudi petrochemicals sector as it will help develop the logistics services that are instrumental to our operations. Our partnership with TABADUL reflects the optimal integration between national companies. This memorandum of understanding will create an efficient framework for sharing expertise to facilitate the digital transformation of logistics in the petrochemicals industry."

TABADUL is a leading Saudi company established by Royal Decree to assist in the digital transformation of the logistical and commercial sectors. The company's primary task is to develop secure technology solutions that facilitate international trade by promoting efficiency and transparency while enhancing operational performance to support the region's economic ambitions and its journey toward all-encompassing development.

About Sadara

Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara) was founded in October 2011 as a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and Dow Chemical Company (Dow). It is an unprecedented undertaking – the largest chemical complex ever built in the world in a single phase, with 26 integrated world-scale manufacturing plants, over 3 million metric tons of capacity per year, and a total investment of about US$20 billion.