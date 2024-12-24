2 full scholarships to Dubai Police employees and families

Dubai, UAE – Symbiosis International University (SIU) Dubai has entered into a strategic partnership with Dubai Police’s Esaad Card Centre to provide exclusive educational benefits to all the Esaad cardholders and their families. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Dubai Police General Headquarters by Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Vice Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, and Mona Al Ameri, Director of the Esaad Card Centre.

As part of the agreement, all Esaad cardholders and their immediate family members are entitled to a 35% discount on tuition fees for both new and continuing students across a wide range of academic programs at Symbiosis Dubai. This collaboration aims to promote higher education access and affordability for members of privilege card - Esaad and Dubai Police, further strengthening ties between the education and public service sectors.

Strengthening Education Opportunities in the Region

This MoU is a part of Symbiosis Dubai’s ongoing commitment to fostering partnerships that enhance educational opportunities for both government and private sector employees in the UAE. Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Vice Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "At Symbiosis, we aim to provide a transformative educational experience that is accessible to a diverse group of students. Our partnership with Dubai Police aligns with our vision of creating inclusive, accessible education pathways for all sectors of society."

Ms. Mona Al Ameri, Director of the Esaad Card Centre, highlighted the significance of the new agreement, saying, “This partnership with Symbiosis International University represents our continuous efforts to provide Esaad card holders with top-tier educational benefits. Education is crucial to the development of employees and their families, and this initiative will enable many to access world-class education at discounted rates.”

Scholarships for Dubai Police Employees and Their Families

In addition to the tuition fee discounts, Symbiosis Dubai has also offered two full scholarships for employees and their families within Dubai Police, ensuring that deserving individuals can access education without financial barriers. This gesture further cements Symbiosis Dubai’s role as a socially responsible institution committed to supporting the community.

Commitment to Empowering Emirati Women

In line with its dedication to gender equality and empowerment, Symbiosis International University Dubai is also proud to announce the introduction of special scholarships for Emirati women in the region. All Emirati women will be able to avail 35% special scholarships across all courses.

Special courses for Women

As part of the next curriculum offering, the university is also considering opening courses like Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), Bachelor of Psychology and Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com) apart from the already successful BCA, BA (Media and Comms), BBA and MBA programs tailored to meet the educational aspirations of women within the community.

Symbiosis has long been recognised as a for-women leadership organisation, with a strong track record of women in leadership positions across various domains. This ethos extends to Symbiosis Dubai, which is led by a dynamic female executive director, Dr. Anita Patankar, who has been with Symbiosis for over 40 years, further exemplifying the university's commitment to women’s empowerment in education and beyond. The university also signed partnerships with organisations like Aston University and IEEE. These collaborations will provide scholarships, foster research, and create industry connections, enhancing opportunities for students.

SIU’s Dubai campus welcomed its first cohort of over 100 students in September this year. With its opening, it also became the first Indian university in Dubai to operate with full accreditation from the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), and the Ministry of Education (MOE). This milestone aligns perfectly with Dubai’s D33 agenda and the Education 33 strategy, aiming to prepare students for a future-ready workforce with globally recognised, high-quality education. Earlier this year, SIU formally inaugurated its first international campus in Dubai Knowledge Park. The grand event, held at the Hilton Hotel, was attended by distinguished figures, including chief guests His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs. Over 1,000 Symbiosis alumni who hold leadership roles across the UAE were also present.

About Symbiosis Dubai

Symbiosis International (Deemed University), established in 1971 by Prof. (Dr.) S.B. Mujumdar, is a multi-disciplinary university that promotes international understanding through quality education. Its ethos is rooted in the Vedic principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—the world as one family. Originally founded to provide a supportive environment for international students, Symbiosis now serves students from over 85 countries, emphasizing academic excellence, research, innovation, and cultural diversity.

The university has earned numerous national and international accolades. Nationally, it holds an A++ grade from NAAC (2022) and is ranked 32nd in India by NIRF (2023). It is recognized for its contributions to faculty development, internationalization, and innovation, ranking 10th in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation (ARIIA, 2021). Internationally, Symbiosis ranks among the top universities globally, with strong positions in the QS World University Rankings (Asia 2025, 216th) and Times Higher Education rankings (601-800 globally). It also holds prestigious certifications, including the Diamond rating from QS I-GAUGE and the 2000W Smart Cities Certification. Symbiosis offers a vibrant, multicultural learning environment, fostering research, student growth, and global connections. It is a leading institution committed to the cause of ‘Health for All’ and creating lifelong opportunities for its diverse community.

SIU Dubai campus is located in Block 14 in Dubai Knowledge Park and offers internationally recognised degrees in high-demand fields like business, computer science, and media studies. Programs include a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Master of Business Administration (MBA - powered by SIBM Pune), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) with specialisations in AI and Data Science, and Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication.

The Esaad discount program by Dubai Police

The Esaad discount program currently offers exclusive deals across ten sectors, including tourism, health, education, shopping, and more. With over 9,700 offers available from more than 5,000 companies, Esaad cardholders enjoy substantial benefits, both within the UAE and internationally.

