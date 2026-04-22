Dubai, United Arab Emirates —SUSE, a global leader of enterprise open source solutions and an Oracle partner, today announced that the entire SUSE portfolio is available on Oracle Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The SUSE portfolio, available on Oracle Marketplace, provides enterprises with a streamlined way to access enterprise Linux and cloud native stacks. Its availability on OCI helps customers simplify procurement, accelerate deployment, and scale modern workloads, including AI, containerized applications, and hybrid cloud environments.

“As multicloud adoption grows, customers need the freedom to run open source infrastructure where it provides the most value,” said Christine Puccio, Vice President of Partner Strategy and Business Development at SUSE. “By offering our portfolio on Oracle Marketplace, we’re providing a frictionless way to deploy on OCI with the control modern workloads require. SUSE’s availability on Oracle Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of SUSE Linux and cloud native solutions. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

SUSE’s expanded collaboration with Oracle addresses a re-emerging preference for hybrid and multicloud architectures. Research from SUSE indicates that 59 percent of organizations plan to prioritize hybrid cloud deployments for workloads requiring digital sovereignty.

Oracle Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners. It is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions. OCI is designed to run any application faster, and more securely, for less. As the only hyperscaler capable of delivering 200+ AI and cloud services at the edge, in a customer’s datacenter, across clouds, or in the public cloud, OCI also helps address a variety of data privacy, sovereign AI, and low latency requirements. In addition, Oracle’s distributed cloud delivers the benefits of the cloud with greater control and flexibility while also providing the consistent performance, SLAs, and global pricing for which OCI has become known.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader of enterprise open source software. By transforming community innovations into secure, sovereign and AI-ready solutions, SUSE empowers customers to escape vendor lock-in and regain control of their IT destiny. Through industry-leading Linux, Kubernetes, Edge and AI infrastructure solutions, SUSE delivers the flexibility to innovate everywhere—from the data center to multi-cloud and out to the edge. Only SUSE also manages many Linux and Kubernetes distributions. At SUSE, Choice Happens because we prioritize community, interoperability and relentless innovation. Discover how we power mission-critical resilience at www.suse.com.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

The Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

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Contact:

SUSE@finnpartners.com