Dubai: SunTec (Xelerate) Business Solutions DMCC today announced the successful completion of the Peppol G3 migration and certification process, strengthening its readiness to support the UAE’s upcoming Peppol-based e-invoicing framework, while enabling secure and interoperable digital document exchange globally.

SunTec completed all required conformance testing and migration validation and has been officially issued the G3 Production PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) certificates for both its Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Publisher (SMP).

The Peppol G3 certification in the UAE involves adopting the new third-generation PKI framework, which is mandatory for Access Points and Service Providers supporting the country’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate. Migration must be completed by April 1, 2026, to ensure secure and uninterrupted document exchange.

This milestone confirms that the SunTec Xelerate Access Point (XAP) is fully compliant with the latest Peppol security standards and aligned with the network’s next-generation framework for secure, trusted, and interoperable document exchange.

Clinton Abbott, Head of Product Management at SunTec said, "The successful completion of the Peppol G3 migration marks an important milestone in our e-invoicing journey. As regulatory frameworks evolve, interoperability and security are becoming foundational to digital trade ecosystems. With G3 certification, SunTec Xelerate is fully aligned with the next-generation Peppol framework, enabling our customers to participate in a highly secure, standardized, and interoperable network for seamless document exchange across borders. This positions us strongly to support the emerging mandates in the UAE."

The G3 migration involved rigorous validation processes, including:

Interoperability and security conformance testing under the G3 framework

Verification of AS4-based message exchanges using the new certificate trust chain

End-to-end validation of encryption, digital signatures, and message integrity

Formal approval and issuance of G3 Production PKI certificates by the Peppol Authority

With this certification, SunTec Xelerate enhances its ability to enable seamless interoperability between trading partners, ensuring consistent, secure, and standardized communication across global e-invoicing networks.

The product now offers:

Full compliance with the Peppol G3 PKI security framework

Readiness for secure AS4-based messaging across the global Peppol network

Enhanced interoperability to support cross-border invoice exchange

Alignment with upcoming e-invoicing mandates across the Middle East and Europe

The G3 migration strategically positions SunTec to support evolving regulatory requirements, including the upcoming UAE e-invoicing mandate, while enabling scalable cross-border e-invoicing adoption. It further strengthens trust, security, and interoperability in digital document exchange, ensuring uninterrupted participation in the global Peppol ecosystem.

About Peppol and the G3 Framework

The Peppol network, governed by OpenPeppol, is the world’s leading framework for the standardized and secure exchange of electronic business documents, including invoices, credit notes, and procurement messages. As part of its global evolution, Peppol recently introduced the G3 Public Key Infrastructure/ PKI, enhancing cryptographic security, certificate management, and interoperability across its ecosystem.

About SunTec Business Solutions

SunTec enables enterprises to modernize and optimize revenue management across the entire value chain – from product catalog, offer management, and deal configuration to pricing, billing, taxation, e-invoicing, and loyalty programs. Our AI-augmented, industry-agnostic product suite – SunTec Xelerate – helps eliminate revenue leakage, accelerate monetization, and ensure compliance with transparent and auditable practices.

Whether deployed via SaaS, in the cloud, or on premise, our products integrate seamlessly with existing systems to drive transformation without disruption. Trusted by 170+ clients in 50+ countries, making it a leader in the market, SunTec powers revenue for leading banks, telcos, and travel firms, supporting over 400 million end-customers globally.

For more information, please visit us at www.suntecgroup.com or email us at marketing@suntecgroup.com.

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