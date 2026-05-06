Dubai, UAE: SunTec Business Solutions has announced that it has been positioned as a Luminary in Corporate Banking in Celent’s Enterprise Pricing and Product Management in Banking: Next-Generation Platforms report released recently. A Luminary is Celent’s top-tier designation reserved for technology solutions that demonstrate excellence in both advanced technology and breadth of functionality.

SunTec won the XCelent 2026 Awards for:

Breadth of Functionality in Corporate Banking

Advanced Technology in Corporate Banking

Breadth of Functionality in Retail Banking

As corporate banks face sustained margin pressure, rising regulatory demands, and escalating expectations for transparency and responsiveness, many are modernizing product and pricing layers. In that shift, the ability to govern the revenue lifecycle end-to-end, across negotiated deals, complex relationship structures, and downstream billing controls, has become a strategic requirement rather than a back-office enhancement.

The report highlights SunTec’s strength in supporting complex corporate banking environments with mature, end-to-end revenue management capabilities spanning enterprise product catalog, pricing, deal management, offer management, and billing. The report also acknowledges SunTec’s broad and established functionality in retail banking, reinforcing the product’s depth across banking segments.

With a significant customer base across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, SunTec supports several Tier-1 institutions globally. Its largest client leverages the product to serve close to 100 million customers.

“Revenue management has moved from the back office to the boardroom, becoming the engine that protects margins, keeps pace with regulation, and upgrades the client experience in banking,” said Nanda Kumar, CEO and Founder, SunTec Business Solutions. “Celent’s recognition affirms our leadership and our long-standing commitment to helping banks eliminate leakage, monetize faster, and deliver propositions that are transparent by design, compliant by default, and increasingly personalized at scale.”

According to Celent’s evaluation, SunTec Xelerate’s augmented AI layer further strengthens this foundation by automating complex workflows, providing contextual decision support, and enabling AI-assisted operations with self-healing insights for enhanced resilience.

Celent notes that SunTec is particularly well suited for mid-to-large institutions. The report also recognizes SunTec’s advanced rule-based pricing, relationship-based transaction pricing, and comprehensive rate management capabilities, including support for earnings credit, hard interest, and hybrid accounts.

“In Celent’s view of next-generation enterprise pricing and product management platforms, leaders are distinguished by breadth of functionality and the ability to operationalize that breadth at scale. SunTec demonstrates strong lifecycle coverage from product and pricing through deal management and billing, making it a compelling option for banks modernizing revenue management”, said Daniel Mayo, Principal Analyst, Celent.

The report further highlights SunTec’s strengths in:

End-to-end lifecycle coverage across pricing, offer management, deal governance, billing, and invoicing

across pricing, offer management, deal governance, billing, and invoicing Low-code/no-code configurability enabling faster deployment and business-led control

enabling faster deployment and business-led control Robust integration framework supporting APIs, streaming, and diverse data formats

supporting APIs, streaming, and diverse data formats Modern cloud-native architecture with flexible deployment options including on premise, private cloud, and SaaS

with flexible deployment options including on premise, private cloud, and SaaS Ecosystem and partner monetization capabilities

capabilities Advanced AI capabilities enabling intelligent automation and operational resilience

SunTec Xelerate enables financial institutions to modernize and optimize revenue management. Built on a modular, AI-augmented, API-first architecture, the product suite allows banks to augment existing core systems or externalize product and pricing layers with precision and agility.

As banks continue to modernize product and pricing layers independently of core systems, SunTec Xelerate is positioned to provide the agility, transparency, and control required to compete in increasingly complex commercial banking environments.

About SunTec Business Solutions

SunTec enables enterprises to modernize and optimize revenue management across the entire value chain – from product catalog, offer management, and deal configuration to pricing, billing, taxation, e-invoicing, and loyalty programs. Our AI-augmented, industry-agnostic product suite – SunTec Xelerate – helps eliminate revenue leakage, accelerate monetization, and ensure compliance with transparent and auditable practices.

Whether deployed via SaaS, in the cloud, or on premise, our products integrate seamlessly with existing systems to drive transformation without disruption. Trusted by 170+ clients in 50+ countries, making it a leader in the market, SunTec powers revenue for leading banks, telcos, and travel firms, supporting over 400 million end-customers globally.

For more information, please visit us at www.suntecgroup.com or email us at marketing@suntecgroup.com.

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Sunaira Sohail: Sunaira@matrixdubai.com

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