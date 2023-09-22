Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is excited to have won the Hospitality Company of the Year Award in this year’s 2023 Caterer Middle East awards.

“We are humbled to have received this award and have all the hard work of our team recognized. At Sunset Hospitality Group, we do our best to drive the industry forward, contributing to the hospitality scene’s successes and innovation. At Sunset Hospitality Group we are committed to our ambitious growth plans around the world, while bringing people together to celebrate life,’’ stated Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.

This award further cements SHG’s dedication to pioneering the hospitality scene on a global level. SHG has a presence in 16 countries with a proven record in delivering high-quality services in the countries: UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Morocco, Italy, United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and the most recent, Singapore.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in 16 countries with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com