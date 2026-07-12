Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, is resuming its flights to the Middle East. As flights resume on some routes that were temporarily suspended due to developments in the region, frequencies will be gradually increased, and new routes will be added to the network.

Flights on the Izmir-Dubai route resumed on 7th July and will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights on the Antalya-Dubai route, which will begin on 15th July with two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Sundays, are scheduled to operate three times a week—on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—starting 4th September.

Flights on the Izmir-Beirut route, set to begin on 15th July, will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights on the Antalya-Beirut route will begin on 16th July and will operate four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

SunExpress is also resuming flights to Erbil, Iraq. Flights on the Antalya-Erbil route will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting 15th July.

Flights on the Trabzon-Bahrain route, set to resume on 17th July, are initially scheduled to operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

SunExpress is also expanding its network with the Syrian market. The Antalya-Aleppo route will begin service on 1st August, and the Izmir-Aleppo route on 2nd August. Flights on the Antalya-Aleppo route will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while flights on the Izmir-Aleppo route will operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

With its relaunched and expanded Middle East flight network, SunExpress aims to contribute to both tourism and business travel, while further strengthening air connections between Türkiye and countries in the region.

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About SunExpress

SunExpress Airlines Founded in Antalya as a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, SunExpress Airlines acts as a tourism ambassador between Türkiye and Europe with 35 years of experience and leisure airline expertise. Operating flights to 250 routes across 37 countries, SunExpress Airlines carries nearly 16 million passengers annually with over 4,500 employees based in Antalya, Frankfurt, Izmir, Ankara and Dalaman. For more information, please visit www.sunexpress.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mazen Al-Ibrahim

Communications Director

AVIAREPS Middle East

Dubai Media City, Dubai, UAE

e: malibrahim@aviareps.com