Sulzer has signed a long-term Corporate Procurement Agreement (CPA) with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. The agreement sets a framework for the supply of centrifugal pumps, spare parts, and aftermarket services across Aramco’s global operations under a five-year strategic partnership, with an option to extend for an additional three years.

A shared vision for sustainable growth

Through this agreement, Sulzer will be able to provide aftermarket support for Aramco’s nationwide pump fleet. This framework helps ensure high asset performance across critical upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. The agreement helps to reinforce Sulzer’s position as a trusted partner of high-performance pumping solutions across the region.

"We are immensely proud to deepen our collaboration with Aramco," said Alex Myers, Regional President of India, Middle East & CIS (INMEC) at Sulzer Services division. "This CPA is a testament to our shared vision of excellence. The combination of Sulzer’s 190-years of engineering heritage with Aramco’s global leadership helps us to play an important role in the long-term success of the region’s energy sector."

"We are delighted to advance our collaboration with Sulzer. This CPA helps to strengthen the resiliency of our supply chain, support Aramco’s capital projects, and ensure we maintain the reliability and efficiency of our pump assets across our operations,” said Sulaiman M. Al Rubaian, Aramco Senior Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain Management.

Strong local footprint

Sulzer has significantly expanded its footprint in Saudi Arabia to better serve its regional partners. In 2023, the Riyadh facility was transformed into a massive industrial hub. It features:

13,000+ square meters: A comprehensive, large-scale manufacturing and service workshop available 24/7 for emergency responses.

A comprehensive, large-scale manufacturing and service workshop available 24/7 for emergency responses. Advanced capabilities: Repairs and refurbishment of all types of pumps, steam turbines, light industrial gas turbines, power turbines, compressors, and blowers.

Repairs and refurbishment of all types of pumps, steam turbines, light industrial gas turbines, power turbines, compressors, and blowers. Logistics: Integrated warehouse facilities ensure rapid responses and availability of spare parts.

Sulzer is a global leader in critical applications for core infrastructure and processes for large essential industries around the world. We ensure the security, quality and durability of critical goods and services by supporting energy security, natural resource management and efficiencies in process industries. This in turn supports the transition to a circular economy. Our integrated solutions add significant value by enabling energy efficiency, carbon emissions and pollution reduction, and process efficiency improvements. Customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance and quality through our responsive network of 160 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers across the globe. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2025, our 13,500 employees delivered revenues of CHF 3.6 billion. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SUN). www.sulzer.com

Inquiries:

Media Relations: Marlène Betschart, Head Corporate Communications

marlene.betschart@sulzer.com

Product Inquiries: Ibolya Forika, Head of Services Marketing and Communications

ibolya.forika@sulzer.com

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.