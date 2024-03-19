Suhar Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed three investment contracts totalling RO 2.4 million for projects specialising in plastic products, medical devices, and mattresses.

Spanning across a total area of 16,900 square metres, these projects aim at delivering high-quality goods using state-of-the-art technology, catering to both local and international markets while boosting the national economy.

The first investment contract, valued at RO 1 million, was inked with Ammar International Furniture for a project spanning an area of 7,200 square metres.

The second contract was signed with Al Eman for Trade and Investment to establish a project focused on manufacturing plastic products from non-hazardous waste across 4,700 square metres, with an investment of RO 850,000.

The third pact, with Quality Medical Supply, involves establishing a manufacturing unit for instruments and appliances for medicine and surgery, and veterinary medicine, covering 5,000 square metres and backed by an investment of RO 550,000.