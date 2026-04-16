Abu Dhabi – Stronghold Venture Partners, an affiliate of Stronghold Global, has released a new institutional white paper titled “Affordable Housing in Africa vs. Mid-Income Housing in the GCC”, outlining the emergence of housing as a scalable and increasingly institutionalised real asset class across two of the world’s most dynamic growth regions.

The report presents a structured investment perspective for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, and policymakers, identifying a USD 150 billion+ long-term opportunity driven by demographic expansion, urbanisation, and evolving policy frameworks.

Positioned at the intersection of capital markets, policy, and real asset delivery, the white paper highlights housing as a sector transitioning from fragmented, project-led development to platform-based investment strategies capable of absorbing institutional capital at scale.

At a time when global allocators are prioritising resilience and long-duration yield, the paper identifies housing as offering a compelling combination of income stability, growth potential, and inflation-linked returns, supported by persistent supply-demand imbalances across both regions.

The analysis underscores the complementary nature of the two markets. Africa presents an early-cycle opportunity anchored in structural undersupply and formalisation dynamics, while the GCC offers a more mature, infrastructure-backed environment shaped by sovereign-led housing agendas and established financial systems.

Underlying this opportunity is a significant demand-supply gap. Africa’s housing deficit exceeds 38 million units, expanding by approximately 4 million units annually, while the GCC requires over 350,000 new mid-income homes each year to meet population growth and economic diversification targets.

Despite these fundamentals, institutional participation remains limited, with penetration levels below 5% in Africa and approximately 15% in the GCC – pointing to substantial headroom for scaled capital deployment.

The white paper further emphasises the importance of platform-led investment models, integrating capital structuring, regulatory alignment, and delivery execution to create investable, governance-ready opportunities. This approach is designed to enhance scalability, reduce fragmentation, and support long-term value creation for institutional stakeholders.

As global capital flows continue to recalibrate, the white paper notes that early positioning within housing platforms – particularly across high-growth and underpenetrated markets – will be critical in shaping the next phase of real asset investment.

About Stronghold Venture Partners

Stronghold Venture Partners is the investment and strategic holdings arm of Stronghold Global, focused on building and scaling companies that advance regional economic development. As a fully diversified investment platform, Stronghold Venture Partners emphasizes governance, transparency, and value creation for long-term stakeholders.

For further information please visit:

Stronghold Global

Website: https://strongholdvp.com



Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stronghold-venture-partners/

For media please contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Mob: 00971 50 6975146

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evopsmarketing.com