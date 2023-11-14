Dubai, UAE: Stella Stays, a leading proptech start-up offering tech-enabled residences in seven global markets, including the recently-launched Stella Stays Olaya Towers in Riyadh and Stella Stays Al Barari in Dubai, UAE; has garnered attention from corporations and startups of all scales for revolutionizing corporate living.

Rather than merely offering accommodations like traditional hotels and serviced apartments, Stella Stays curates a comprehensive and digital experience for enterprise clients, emphasizing simplicity and cost-efficiency, catering to multiple use cases such as executive residence, business trips, relocation, seasonal staffing, etc.

The brand’s digital experience encompasses the entire corporate living journey from booking to billing, ensuring consistent quality of branded apartments, proximity to business hubs, and 24/7 support. The company’s tech-forward approach simplifies the booking process via its website and provides added conveniences like housekeeping, grocery delivery and transportation via an intuitive mobile app.

Acknowledging the rise in demand for flexible corporate accommodations, Stella Stays introduced the "Show Up and Start Living" concept, fostering a vibrant urban lifestyle for professionals and entrepreneurs across major cities.

In current digital age where global dynamics of living, working, and connectivity are changing at high speed, Stella Stays is at the forefront - blending technology, interior design, and community to cater to the evolving needs of modern corporate travellers, such as self-check in, on-demand modern services, co-working spaces and connecting with like-minded people. The company’s CEO and Co-Founder, Mohannad Zikra, remarked, "The shift towards remote, hybrid and flexible work has positioned us as a reliable corporate living partner for business clients. We offer flexible stays ranging from a few days to months, supporting professionals and enterprises across varied locations in MENA and globally."

Stella Stays is poised as the disruptor creating the future of corporate livings that is built on flexibility, community, cost-efficiency and digital experiences that empowers businesses and economic growth.

Stella Stays Olaya Towers, Riyadh

Stella Stays Olaya Towers is strategically located in the heart of Riyadh, within 10-minute drive to King Abdullah Financial District, offering corporate travelers the perfect combination of convenience, comfort and modern design. Guests can enjoy Stella Stays’ signature “Show Up and Start Living” concept through the comfort of feeling at home, convenience of self-checkin, modern on-demand services, easy access to business hubs, a vibrant community, and co-working spaces.

Stella Stays Al Barari, UAE

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Al Barari's lush green landscape, Stella Stays residences seamlessly blend in with an array of premier recreational, commercial, and community amenities. Residents can revel in the peaceful exclusivity Al Barari is recognized for, while also enjoying access to a selection of high-end facilities such as gyms, pools, co-working spaces, restaurants, and supermarkets. The dance of natural beauty and modern amenities forges a living experience that stands unrivaled in Dubai. It's no surprise that Al Barari has quickly become a sought-after destination for executives and entrepreneurs.

About Stella Stays

Stella Stays is a prop-tech start-up with a mission to reinvent rental globally and a vision to create the future of living, where people can show up in a city and instantly start their lives, work, adventures and cultural experiences with like-minded people.

The company is reimagining the global rental and living experience through their portfolio of tech-enabled branded residences that offer residents & guests a community-driven lifestyle, modern amenities such as co-working spaces, and the flexibility to live, work, travel anywhere.

Established in 2019, Stella Stays is present and growing rapidly in major cities across the Middle East, Europe and North America. The company’s proprietary technology empowers unmatched efficiency across real estate supply growth, interior design, pricing, economics, bookings, guest service, and property management.

Stella Stays is the winner of:

2023 Entrepreneur.com E-Business Awards for “The Most Innovative E-Solution of The Year”

2023 Gulf Business Awards for “Proptech company of the year”

2021 Stevie Awards for the “Most innovative tech start-up of the year” and “Innovative achievement in sales” for its technology and revenue generation strategy respectively.

