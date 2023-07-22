Riyadh, KSA: Get ready for an exciting lineup of new exclusive movies, TV series, documentaries, and a fresh selection of captivating titles for the entire family this July, on stc tv. You can now look forward to an unforgettable month of top-tier entertainment from the comfort of your home. Whether you're a fan of thrilling dramas, heart-pounding action, or thought-provoking documentaries, stc tv has something for everyone.

Exclusive movies for special family time!

Families, get ready for a summer of unforgettable fun and heartwarming moments shared with your loved ones! Our delightful selection of family-friendly titles guarantees entertainment for all ages.

The Giant King follows the journey of sworn enemies Zork and Piny, who wake up a thousand years after a devastating war to find themselves inexplicably bound together and must embark on a daring quest to find the mysterious creator of all robots.

In Fish N Chips, Fish, an ambitious young fish, and his feline nemesis, Chips, compete in a hilarious quest for a magic talisman that makes wishes come true.

Meet the Oddsockeaters. Adapted from a story of the same name, the animated fantasy film will give you a closer look at those mischievous little creatures infamously responsible for that single missing sock every time.

The Korean comedy Mr. Go takes you on a hilarious journey with Ling-ling, an elderly gorilla who gets recruited by the Korean Baseball League.

Three of the best new movies on-rent!

Prepare to be mesmerized by a spectacular array of the best new movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat, all available for rent.

The supernatural horror film Evil Dead Rise will take you on a twisted tale of two estranged sisters reunited by a primal battle for survival facing flesh-possessing demons.

DC Super Hero Barry Allen stars in his first-ever standalone feature film The Flash. When Barry travels back in time to change the past, he inadvertently finds himself trapped in a new dark reality with no Super Heroes to turn to.

Prepare to be captivated by the thrilling new release Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The film follows the epic quest of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers to retrieve a long-lost relic. Their adventure takes a treacherous turn as they cross paths with the wrong people.

Enjoy thrilling series and documentaries from discovery+

In addition to the exclusive movies and family favourites, stc tv continues to make its mark with a diverse collection of series and documentaries from discovery+ ensuring an unparalleled streaming experience for our esteemed subscribers.

Fans of true crime can delve into a new realm of terrifying stories and shocking revelations with titles like Mean Girl Murders, Spooked Scotland, and Taken at Birth.

Shark Week is here to take you into the big blue for thrilling adventures through a full lineup of shows, including 35th Anniversary Special, Serial Killer 7 - The Red Sea Attacks, Deadly Sharks of Paradise, The Real Sharknado, and Jaws Vs The Meg.

stc tv is a master aggregator platform that brings a curated selection of the best movies and TV shows to streaming enthusiasts. Every month, stc tv gathers the best titles, including new releases and exclusive titles, enriching its extensive portfolio of video-on-demand content and live channels. The platform blends quality, variety, and accessibility to offer an unparalleled streaming experience.

-Ends-

About stc tv:

stc tv is an industry-leading streaming service that aggregates and curates top regional and global content available for MENA audiences. With a flurry of OTT platforms available in the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to navigate, discover, and engage with the content they like.

stc tv solves that paint point through its world-class streaming platform, customer-centric digital experience, and rich content that is handpicked from top partners, including Shahid, STARZPLAY, discovery+, Wide Khaliji, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & more; bringing about a unique library with the best movies, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ programs.

Users are also able to watch exclusives and original productions that cannot be found anywhere else, in addition to the best free-to-air & encrypted live TV channels from regional & international networks and broadcasters.

All of this and much more in one place!

For more information, please visit www.stctv.com