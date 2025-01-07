Manama, Bahrain: stc pay, Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, is leveraging Mastercard Move to become the first company in the country offering secure and efficient remittances to Alipay, China’s leading digital open platform under Ant Group.

This builds on Mastercard Move’s connection to Alipay earlier this year to enable fast and secure international remittances to Alipay.

Representing a crucial step in enhancing stc pay’s portfolio, the collaboration aligns with the strategic business cooperation between Bahrain and China. The initiative will significantly benefit consumers and businesses by providing them with a reliable remittance service, thereby enabling secure financial transactions between both countries.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chairman of stc pay and CEO of stc Bahrain said, “By leveraging our strategic relationship with Mastercard and its extensive global network and services, stc pay is expanding its digital ecosystem to provide greater choice and flexibility for consumers and businesses. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment and empowering our customers with secure, transparent international money transfers."

“Mastercard empowers consumers and businesses around the world to cross international divides with the push of a button, providing greater convenience and peace of mind. Building on our shared commitment to bringing more people into the digital economy, the collaboration with stc pay is a major milestone in unlocking fast and efficient cross-border payments between Bahrain and China,” said Onur Kursun, Head of New Payment Platforms, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

Mastercard Move is Mastercard’s comprehensive portfolio of money transfer capabilities that provides banks, non-bank financial institutions, direct disbursers and their customers with a variety of money transfer experiences, both domestically and internationally. The portfolio facilitates the movement of funds across over 180 countries in 150+ currencies.

Utilizing Mastercard Move’s innovative solutions, stc pay is the only all-inclusive mobile wallet in Bahrain for all types of digital financial transactions. With a fast, secure, and efficient payment platform for its subscribers, stc pay continues to expand its mobile wallet offerings, enabling subscribers to manage spend more effectively.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes, and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

