Riyadh — stc Group has been named the strongest brand in the Middle East and the most valuable telecommunications brand in the region, according to the latest report issued by Brand Finance.

The Group also ranked as the third strongest telecommunications brand globally and the ninth most valuable telecom brand worldwide, highlighting its growing global stature and strong brand performance across international markets.

Brand Finance evaluates more than 5,000 brands annually across various sectors, measuring brand strength and value based on financial performance, market presence, and consumer perception. The Global ranking reflects brands that demonstrate sustained growth, resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

The group noted that this achievement reflects its ongoing investments in digital infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, including fiber expansion, cloud services, and artificial intelligence, enabling businesses and communities to accelerate their digital transformation.

stc continues to strengthen its regional and international presence through strategic partnerships and investments, while enabling digital transformation across key economic sectors, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global digital hub.

This recognition underscores stc group’s commitment to delivering world-class digital services and building a future-ready digital ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom and beyond.