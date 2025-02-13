Representatives from stc Group, center3, and Carrier and Wholesale participated in insightful panel discussions, covering subsea infrastructure, data centers, resilient networks and the future of connectivity.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: stc Group, a leading digital enabler, empowered Capacity Middle East 2025, the region’s premier event for digital infrastructure, as an event sponsor and digital enabler. The stc Group team signed several strategic partnerships throughout the three-day event – held from 4-6 February in Dubai, UAE – all supporting the future of connectivity and digital infrastructure across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Capacity Middle East is an annual opportunity to expand business partnerships and agreements among industry leaders. This year, stc Group announced major collaborations with several peers, including CEQUENS, Orange, and Telenor IoT. These strategic partnerships aim to optimize business solutions, improve 5G network and data roaming services, and meet the growing demand for international networks to access Saudi Arabia’s IoT and digital infrastructure capabilities. stc Group also announced several initiatives at Capacity Middle East focused on digital offerings like Catalogue-to-Catalogue (C2C) solutions for wholesale partners, announcing dynamic bandwidth on-demand services and expanding stc Group’s IoT services.

Supported by its Carrier & Wholesale unit and center3 subsidiary, stc Group continues to drive the future of connectivity by shaping the region’s digital infrastructure. Its participation in key industry discussions and its strategic partnerships are driving regional growth ambitions, reinforcing stc Group’s position as a world-class telecom provider and digital expert.

stc Group’s on-ground showcase, highlighted the latest successful field trial of a 1.6Tbps single-carrier Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) channel, reinforcing the Group’s ambition to advance connectivity solutions. Spanning from stc Group’s land station to a Jeddah-based data center, the demonstration showcased enhanced network performance and data transmission standards.

Mohammed Alabbadi, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at stc group said: “Our annual sponsorship of this event as a Digital Enabler underscores the kingdom’s commitment to prioritizing digital infrastructure as a cornerstone of the future digital economy. Our recent partnerships are a testament to our pursuit of innovation and excellence, and we look forward to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and connectivity for our partners and customers.”

