Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: STC Bank successfully concluded its participation as a founding partner in the Money20/20 Middle East conference held in Riyadh, reinforcing its position as the leading digital bank in the Kingdom and a key driver of fintech transformation across the region.

Over the course of three days, STC Bank showcased its merchant-focused digital banking platform, alongside a range of innovative financial products. The bank also signed eight strategic agreements with leading local and international partners including Mozn, Masdar, JCB, HyperPay, Checkout.com, Alipay+, Moyasar, and Tarabut, aiming to strengthen its financial solutions ecosystem and reaffirm its commitment to providing a seamless and integrated digital banking experience.

As for new launches, the bank announced "Smart Saver",a digital savings account based on Mudarabah, along with enhanced point-of-sale and

e-payment services for e-commerce, contributing to the empowerment of individuals, entrepreneurs, and SMEs.

STC Bank’s booth attracted significant interest from a wide range of visitors, including individuals, SMEs, and international corporations. Each visitor had the opportunity to explore in detail the bank’s capabilities and competitive advantages.

Money20/20 Middle East is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing exhibitions in the fintech sector.

STC Bank’s active participation as a founding partner underscores its commitment and leading role in driving the digital transformation of the banking sector in Saudi Arabia, in alignment with the goals of Vision 2030.

For more information about STC Bank, please visit: www.stcbank.com.sa