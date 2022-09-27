Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has partnered with Sirar by stc to enhance its cybersecurity offerings for businesses in Bahrain. The strategic partnership will enable businesses in the Kingdom to manage digital risks effectively, comply with relevant laws and regulations, and encourage a safe digital transformation journey.

The new cybersecurity solutions will provide businesses with the tools to tackle a growing challenge as cybersecurity attacks in Bahrain have risen during the second quarter of this year by 188%.[1] It will also generate awareness amongst businesses in the Kingdom on the ability to secure their online assets, as more than half of Middle East business leaders (59%) now include cybersecurity attacks as one of their three main business concerns. [2]

The announcement comes as part of the first #stcTechTalk, where Sirar CEO, Fahad Al Jutaily, spoke about the growing threat of cybercrime along with H.E. Sh. Salman Al Khalifa CEO of the National Cybersecurity Center, Mr. Jad Hajj Partner & Vice President at Strategy& Middle East, and Mr. Haider Pasha, Chief Information and Security Officer at Palo Alto Networks. The panel was streamed on stc Bahrain YouTube channels along with the stc business Instagram.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, the Chief Executive Officer at stc Bahrain, commented on the partnership: “Our partnership with Sirar offers us opportunities to meet the growing demand of cybersecurity threats and empower businesses to overcome cybersecurity challenges, generate awareness, and secure their digital futures. This partnership unifies our capabilities with stc Group and strengthens our cybersecurity offerings to our customers in the Kingdom with an aim to become the trusted platform for the data economy and to enable digital transformation in a safe and secure manner.”

Fahad Aljutaily, the CEO of Sirar by stc, said: “We are proud to partner with stc Bahrain to provide cutting-edge advanced technological solutions to power the digital economy and protect the digital futures of businesses in Bahrain. Through this partnership, we aim to expand our services across the region and boost cybersecurity culture within organizations to help them operate in the most secure and efficient way possible. We also want to educate businesses to prevent rising cyberattacks by taking essential measurements to safeguard their platforms and sensitive data.”

Sirar by stc is the cybersecurity arm of stc Group, with advanced technical solutions to cover multiple industries such as government, oil & gas, banking, financial services and more. The organization consists of experts in business security and privacy, offering a range of solutions that will help businesses operate their digital platforms in a safe and secure manner.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh.

[1] https://www.newsofbahrain.com/bahrain/83046.html

[2] https://www.gdnonline.com/Details/1142636/Cybersecurity-top-concern-for-Mideast-businesses