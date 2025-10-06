Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced its partnership with Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, to power Bahrain’s first nation-wide smart locker network. This strategic collaboration highlights stc Bahrain’s commitment to empowering Aramex with smart and digital solutions, thus elevating delivery and logistics services in the Kingdom through digital tech-driven initiatives.

Through these smart lockers, parcels can be collected at any time from strategically located secure and connected units across strategic locations in Bahrain. The advanced connectivity provided by stc Bahrain empowers Aramex with a 360-degree digital ecosystem, where users access real-time tracking, instant notifications, and complete shipment visibility through integrated mobile applications. Aramex has also been expanding its footprint in Bahrain, with multiple branch expansions completed across the Kingdom, all powered by stc Bahrain’s connectivity solutions.

This initiative highlights the critical role of pioneering technology in modern logistics. By powering Aramex’s smart lockers through reliable connectivity, stc Bahrain enables an always-on digital parcel collection system that eliminates traditional delivery hindrances for businesses and consumers.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain, commented on the partnership: "Our longstanding successful collaboration with Aramex showcases stc Bahrain's dedicated support for our partners' operational excellence through innovative technology. As the first nationwide smart lockers have been rolled out, we are proud to provide Aramex with the smart tools needed to transform package delivery in the kingdom and advance the logistics industry.”

Yanal Anz, General Manager of Aramex Bahrain, added: “Our partnership with stc Bahrain highlights how the right technology partnership can elevate service standards for the entire industry. With stc Bahrain’s advanced connectivity solutions and robust network backbone supporting our logistics operations, Aramex has achieved new levels of operational excellence and delivering superior customer experiences.”

This initiative is set to benefit the broader business community, particularly sectors involved in logistics and delivery services, by showcasing how robust connectivity can drive operational efficiencies. stc Bahrain continues to drive digital transformation across industries, leveraging its advanced network and innovative solutions to empower businesses and contribute to Bahrain's digital economy.