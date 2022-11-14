The partnership is announced in light of stc Bahrain’s positioning as a telecom leader in providing advanced cybersecurity solutions and its latest partnership with Sirar by stc.

Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the Cyber Innovation partner at the largest gathering of cybersecurity professionals in Bahrain – connecting global leaders in the cyber and infosec community from around the globe. The Arab International Cybersecurity Summit will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, at the Exhibition World Bahrain from 6-8 December 2022.

stc Bahrain was the first telecom operator in Bahrain to secure its network through a cloud-based cybersecurity solution, “Web Protect”. The service is offered to business customers to protect their digital assets and ensure customer safety by using an advanced threat intelligence platform. stc Bahrain also partnered with Sirar by stc to enhance its cybersecurity offerings for businesses in Bahrain, enabling businesses to manage digital risks effectively. The services are in line with the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions aligning with the Kingdom’s national ICT framework.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, said: “Cybersecurity remains a priority for us at stc Bahrain as we are implementing advanced technologies to keep businesses and customers in Bahrain digitally secure. We are proud to be named as the Cyber Innovation partner at the largest gathering of cybersecurity professionals in Bahrain and we are looking forward to taking part in insightful discussions about securing Bahrain’s digital infrastructure and the latest technological developments that will protect businesses in the Kingdom.”

Co-hosting the event will be the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), as they are building a National Cyber Security Strategy to protect the Kingdom’s networks and infrastructures against cyber threats, cybercrime and espionage. The framework will address the new developments in the ICT sector that have integrated advanced technologies, providing a resilient infrastructure to combat rising cyber threats and attacks, and protecting the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure.

The Managing Director of Faalyat, Amal Almurbati commented, “We are extremely delighted to be introducing the first ever ICS event in the country. In this event, we will be witnessing the outcome of two years of strategic planning and hard work to make this happen.”

She added: “We are confident that the partnership with stc Bahrain will not only reinforce the importance of keeping the Kingdom safe and secure from cybercrime but will ultimately provide the perfect platform to engage, educate, inspire and build vital new business contacts for both the private and public sectors in the country.”



The event will create the optimum environment for exhibitors to conduct business supported by a 3-day conference for global and regional industry leaders, experts and innovators to discuss critical aspects of the industry in a dynamic, knowledge exchange platform.

General information on the event, schedule and participation can be gathered on https://www.arab-cybersecurity.com

