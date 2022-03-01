Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, celebrated 12 years of empowering tech and innovation in the Kingdom of Bahrain by giving back to the local community and offering exclusive promotions to its loyal customers. Throughout the past 12 years, stc Bahrain has spearheaded the next wave of digital transformation by offering services and products to drive connectivity and build a strong digital infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Under the theme of “12 years of creating together”, this year’s anniversary campaign revolves around collaboration, unity, connectivity and giving back to the local community. Since its launch, stc Bahrain has contributed to the Kingdom’s economic and digital vision through its offering of innovative technology solutions and becoming a market leader.

Commenting on the 12th anniversary, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, said: “We are extremely proud of our achievements in the past 12 years, through providing digital connectivity and empowering the next wave of innovation in the Kingdom. Whether it’s through the launch of stc Pay, our motor insurance offers, or venturing into the gaming sector with stc Play, we are confident that we will continue to stand at the forefront of digital transformation in Bahrain. We’d like to thank the government of Bahrain for its continuous support, dedication and commitment to building a strong infrastructure to enhance tech transformation in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030.”

He continued, “We are living in exciting times as we are witnessing the rise in demand for data and content services, and we are well-prepared to provide the best-quality services for our customers. We aim to continue to support the community through offering business solutions in addition to ensuring a sustainable future for the next generations to come.”

stc Bahrain has revolutionized the landscape since its entry in 2010 and is a pioneer in local, regional and global-first network upgrades with ongoing investments in new infrastructure to pave the way for future connectivity services and cutting-edge technologies. With its commitment towards evolving Bahrain’s technological development, stc Bahrain has entered fields such as FinTech, InsureTech, gaming, cloud computing and more to push new boundaries and provide next-generation connectivity services.

Adding to this, stc Bahrain is rewarding its customers through exclusive offers such as 12 GB free for postpaid and prepaid voice customers and 1.2 TB free for Broadband customers when visiting the app, free roadside assistance to customers registering on stcprotect website, a free 1-month Anghami plus subscription to all stc customers, and more. Additionally, customers will have a chance to win 10 GB on their prepaid or postpaid voice lines. stc Bahrain is also launching the stc device festival, offering a wide range of promotions on devices in the online store in addition to retail and express shops.

In addition to the consumer offers, stc Bahrain will be rewarding all business voice postpaid customers with free 12 GB– beginning from March 3rd – to 31st March. Furthermore, an exclusive and limited offer of a 50% discount will be offered on selective business broadband plans from March 3rd up to March 8th. The discount will be applied on the entire duration of the contract.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 30 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

