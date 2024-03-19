Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Suites collection, has officially opened its doors and is welcoming guests to the vibrant heart of the city. A community-based property, Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay offers not only accommodation, but a wholesome stay experience designed to give modern travellers a sense of belonging while on the road.

Conveniently located among Dubai's most iconic landmarks— including Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Canal —Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay serves as a hub for both business and leisure activities. The property is only a fifteen-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, further ensuring seamless connectivity for guests transiting through the emirate.

Catering to the ‘Experienced Traveller’, the hotel collectively houses 120 extraordinary studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites, each a testament to contemporary design and functionality. From spacious rooms completed with balconies to fully equipped kitchenettes and upscale amenities, every corner is crafted to foster a sense of community and home.

Dedicated open spaces also offer an extensive range of experiences to refresh guests. Pool facilities and a world-class spa are available to enjoy at leisure, while ‘The Social’ – an evening gathering that brings patrons complimentary light bites and drinks multiple times a week – encourages genuine connection and laid-back interactions between those staying at the hotel, furthering the brand’s vision to build communities through its international properties.

For guests craving either relaxation or productivity, the Fitness Room and The Den provide all the necessary amenities. Whether breaking a sweat on state-of-the-art equipment or unwinding in the soft-furnished lounge and library, every moment reflects the hotel’s commitment to bringing people together and creating a stay that feels a little more likehome.

Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay also offers a daily, hot breakfast at the Hub with fresh staples, healthy options, and plenty of variety to cater to the preferences of long-term guests. Available from 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM, breakfast can be enjoyed on-the-go or in the comfort of the hotel’s inviting dining area, The Hub.

Commenting on the successful launch of the property, Bruno Hivon, General Manager of Staybridge Dubai Business Bay, said: "The opening of Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay marks a new era of community-based hotel stays in the heart of Dubai. With elevated accommodations, upscale amenities, and a residential feel, the hotel promises to deliver a uniquely personal and social experience. Its contemporary design is met with a capacity to foster connection between guests, setting it apart as a hub of heartfelt hospitality – or a home away from home – with easy access to the best that the city has to offer.”

Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay is now open to welcome guests. Reservations can be made by visiting www.staybridge.com/businessbay or calling 971-4-8716111.

About Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay

Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay is centrally located, near Dubai’s major business and leisure destinations, including the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, and Dubai Opera. Guests can choose from 120 studio and suite options, with amenities such as a lap pool, spa, yoga room, gym, and complimentary breakfast. The property also features The Den lounge and library; and hosts The Social, evening gatherings for guests.

For more information about Staybridge Suites, visit www.staybridge.com/businessbay or find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Staybridge Suites

Staybridge Suites is an all-suite hotel brand designed to meet the needs of extended stay guests seeking a break from the travel norm. Staybridge Suites offers more space and a greater sense of community, with its spacious suites, fully-equipped kitchens in each room and the signature social happy hour. The brand has grown extraordinarily over the past decade, with hotels open across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information about Staybridge Suites, visit www.staybridgesuites.com, or find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

