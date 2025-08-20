Starvania Studios creates fantasy-rich gaming experiences that explore bold, imaginative worlds, guided by depth, creativity, and a vision that extends beyond gameplay. Their goal is to build unique, high-quality games that resonate with players around the world.

The $1.1M investment by Merak Capital and Impact46 will enhance Starvania’s production capabilities, support game development for PC and console platforms, and help recruit top Saudi gaming talent.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Starvania Studios, the award-winning indie game development studio based in Saudi Arabia, has secured a strategic investment of $1.1 million USD from Merak Capital and Impact46. This milestone strengthens the studio’s ability to create high-quality, imaginative console and PC games that reflect its distinct creative vision.

Founded in 2022 by Meaad Aflah and Muslih Alzahrani, Saudi-based Starvania Studios quickly carved out a niche in the indie game development scene. The studio’s breakout moment came with the release of Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree, a richly imagined fantasy game inspired by Arabian mythology. The game launched on Steam in 2024 following the team’s earlier participation in the NEOM Level Up Accelerator, garnering international recognition, winning the Devcom Indie Award for “Graphics Galore” and earning a nomination for the TrueGaming Award for “Best Saudi Indie Game.” Starvania’s momentum continued as it won the prestigious Best Games Startup award at the MENA Games Industry Awards, further cementing its reputation as a creative force bringing original stories to global gamers.

Starvania's mission is to deliver experiences that stretch beyond the horizon – richly imagined fantasy universes that resonate deeply with players and spark imagination across cultures. While the studio draws inspiration from regional heritage, its vision is not limited to Arabian themes. Starvania focuses on building original IPs with the creative depth and potential to grow beyond games into comics, animation, merchandise, and other entertainment mediums.

"This investment marks a pivotal moment in our journey to build world-class fantasy games rooted in depth and creativity," said Meaad Aflah, CEO and Co-founder of Starvania Studios. "Our goal has always been to tell stories that feel both epic and deeply personal, experiences that explore unseen worlds and inspiring concepts. We’re not just creating games; we’re building immersive universes that can evolve beyond gameplay and connect with players across cultures. With the backing of Merak Capital and Impact46, we now have the resources to expand our development pipeline, grow our team, and push creative boundaries."

The strategic investment from Merak Capital and Impact46 will play a pivotal role in accelerating Starvania Studios’ growth trajectory. The funding will be directed toward the development of high-quality, immersive console and PC games that reflect the studio’s broader creative vision. It will also bolster the studio’s operational infrastructure and production pipelines, allowing it to scale more efficiently and sustainably. In parallel, the investment will empower Starvania to attract and retain top-tier talent from Saudi Arabia’s rapidly maturing gaming ecosystem, nurturing local expertise while fostering global competitiveness.

Abdulelah Alshareef, VP of Venture Capital at Merak Capital, stated: “Starvania Studios exemplifies the kind of visionary, locally-rooted talent that Merak seeks to back. Their work demonstrates how Saudi creativity can be channeled into rich, immersive digital experiences. We are proud to support their mission to share original stories with a global audience, while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a rising leader in the global gaming landscape.”

Basmah Alsinaidi, Managing Partner at Impact46, added: “Starvania is building original worlds with the kind of focus and polish that makes a studio stand out on PC and console. It’s a strong signal of how far Saudi game development has come - and the ambition it can carry globally.”

Saudi Arabia is rapidly positioning itself as a key player. Home to over 24 million gamers, representing approximately 67 percent of its population, the Kingdom boasts one of the most engaged gaming communities in the world. Fueled by government-backed initiatives, regulatory support, and a surge in private investment, Saudi Arabia is executing an ambitious strategy to become a global hub for game development, publishing, and esports by 2030.

About Starvania

Founded in 2022 by Meaad Aflah and Muslih Alzahrani, Starvania Studios is an award-winning Saudi indie game development studio creating fantasy-rich experiences that explore bold and imaginative worlds. Known for its breakout title Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree, inspired by Arabian mythology, Starvania has earned global recognition, including the Devcom Indie Award for “Graphics Galore,” a nomination for the TrueGaming Award for “Best Saudi Indie Game,” and the “Best Game Startup” award at the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024. With a mission to build original, high-quality IPs that transcend gaming into comics, animation, and merchandise, Starvania is shaping immersive universes that resonate with players worldwide.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is an investment firm focused on technology opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Merak is built on deep technological research and understanding, staying at the forefront of digital trends, and finding investment opportunities aligned with adoption cycles from different sectors, locally, regionally, and globally. The firm aims to partner with the builders of tomorrow in leading technological transformations, unlocking new markets and opportunities for growth, where innovation, fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit, shapes our future.

About Impact46

Impact46 is an innovation-driven, CMA-licensed asset management firm managing over SAR 2.8 billion in alternative investments.

Based in Saudi Arabia, the firm delivers institutional-grade investment products across venture capital, private credit, and capital markets. With deep regional expertise and disciplined execution, Impact46 invests alongside institutions, corporates, and family offices to create long-term value and unlock new opportunities. Today, the firm plays a growing role in enabling strategic sectors — including the launch of a SAR 150 million gaming fund and an expanding credit advisory practice for institutional and growth-stage clients.