Strategic partnerships signed in the presence of H.E Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade to speed up export momentum while reinforcing domestic market commitment

Recycling 100% waste paper, Star Paper Mill enhances circular economy and complements the UAE’s net-zero ambitions

Abu Dhabi: In the presence of H.E Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, the waste paper recycling-focused leading paper manufacturer, Star Paper Mills, today signed two milestone global trade partnerships at Make it in the Emirates 2026 (MIITE), complementing the UAE’s global trade leadership and economic resilience irrespective of geopolitical challenges.

The strategic partnerships signed with the Austrian, Henzel Sales, and Ekman & Co. AB of Sweden in the presence of the respective ambassadors of the countries, H.E Dr. Etienne Berchtold and H.E Frederik Floren, will help Star Paper Mill achieve a target of 68,000 metric tonnes in exports of recycled paper and a similar volume of supply in the domestic market.

“These partnerships will enable us to reach new markets and consumer segments efficiently reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a reliable and high-quality exporter of sustainable paper products. These collaborations will further enhance our growth journey, across global and domestic markets, said Hussein Adam Ali, Chairman, Star Paper Mill.

On the export front, the partnership with Henzel Sales will help create a scalable, structured and robust market engagement and entry model for new geographies efficiently. Ekman & Co. AB will look after the distribution within the UAE, strengthening domestic supply chains and enhancing customer engagement.

“The partnerships underscore the UAE’s deepening international trade relationships and its commitment to strengthening economic ties with key global partners. This milestone reflects the nation’s strategic focus on sustainable manufacturing, export growth, and industrial excellence, while reinforcing its position as a leading global trade hub. Through such partnerships, Star Paper Mill is well positioned to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s non-oil economy and to the expansion of its global trade footprint,” said Majid Rasheed, Managing Director of Star Paper Mill.

The partnerships also come in the context of the imminent official opening of the AED 200 million Star Paper recycled container board mill in KEZAD (Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi), which is operational now. The landmark 135,000 tonne recycled container board mill on 59,000 square metres, reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership to foster sustainable industries,

On the export front, Star Paper Mill is targeting a wide geographic footprint, including the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, with the GCC region remaining its largest and most strategic export market. Demand for biodegradable recycled container boards used in the manufacture of corrugated cartons and paper bags is on the upswing across markets, particularly in the UAE and the GCC estimated at a 10-12 per cent annual growth.

It is estimated that the UAE alone requires over 1 billion paper bags per year, in retail, food service, and e-commerce sectors. The UAE has over 40 corrugating plants with an annual consumption of about 400,000 metric tonnes, representing roughly 59% of local production.

“The collaboration reflects the strength of economic relations between Austria and the UAE. It demonstrates how industrial partnerships can create mutual value, drive innovation, and contribute to more sustainable global supply chains.,” said H. E. Dr. Etienne Berchtold.

The UAE’s paper industry as a whole is well-positioned for export growth. With six recycled containerboard mills producing a combined 675,000 metric tonnes annually—valued at approximately AED 1.25 billion—the country has emerged as a net exporter of packaging materials. Local demand accounts for roughly 59% of production, leaving a significant surplus to serve international markets, thereby strengthening the UAE’s non-oil export economy.

“Rooted in Sweden’s tradition of sustainable resource management and long-term thinking, this agreement reflects the strength of a partnership built on trust, sustainability, and shared ambition. With Ekman’s global experience, it goes beyond what is signed on paper, bringing Swedish expertise and Emirati vision together to create lasting impact and contribute to a more circular and resilient economy,” said H.E Fredrik Florén.