Dubai UAE – St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is excited to announce the completion of the first phase a of an extensive, three-phase transformation that will see two of the three towers currently occupied by Sheraton Kuwait Hotel reimagined under the iconic St. Regis brand. The first phase of the transformation introduces The St. Regis Kuwait to the city with its collection of newly debuted refurbished guestrooms and suites. The third tower will remain home to the historic Sheraton Kuwait Hotel. Both brands are part of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands.

The 102 exquisitely appointed guestrooms and suites at The St. Regis Kuwait feature timeless design and modern technology. All guestrooms and suites enjoy the signature St. Regis Butler Service, providing around-the-clock anticipatory service that ensures every guest’s stay is carefully considered.

The next two phases of the comprehensive transformation will include the property’s public spaces, culinary offerings and recreational facilities. Plans also include an extensive makeover of the hotel’s function spaces. The St. Regis Kuwait will remain operational during this period.

St. Regis continues to expand its renowned global portfolio by adding the sought-after address of Kuwait City. Following the full completion of its transformation in 2023, The St. Regis Kuwait will usher in an elevated era of luxury as the capital city’s newest best address, marked by the brand’s celebrated traditions, bespoke service, rich heritage and glamorous design.

The St. Regis Kuwait is steps away from the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center and the bustling business district, and a short drive away from the Al Shaheed Park, the largest urban park in Kuwait. The hotel is approximately 15 minutes away from Kuwait International Airport and the Avenues Mall – one of the largest retail centers in the Middle East.

“We are delighted to complete phase one of The St. Regis Kuwait which, upon completion, will redefine the luxury hospitality landscape in this destination,” said Mr. Fahed Abushaar, Complex General Manager of The St. Regis Kuwait, Sheraton Kuwait Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Kuwait.

The new guestrooms and suites at The St. Regis Kuwait are now available for booking. To celebrate the debut of the storied brand in Kuwait, The St. Regis Kuwait is offering an exclusive accommodation package for guests which includes the brand’s Afternoon Tea Ritual at the English Lounge, 20 percent savings on massage treatments, late checkout and more.

-Ends-

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.