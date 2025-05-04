In the Presence of H.E. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, UAE: The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) has signed a trio of strategic memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with leading government and private sector stakeholders, cementing the emirate's commitment to advancing healthcare research and innovation.

The signing ceremony, attended and supported by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson and President of SRTIP, marked a pivotal moment in the emirate's strategy to become a regional hub for cutting-edge medical innovation.

The three agreements, inked with Emirates Health Services (EHS), Sharjah Health Authority (SHA), and environmental and sustainability pioneer BEEAH Group, underscore SRTIP's multi-pronged approach to fostering a dynamic, research-driven healthcare ecosystem.

"These strategic MoUs lay the foundation for long-term, impactful collaboration in healthcare R&D," said H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP. "By joining hands with institutions such as EHS, SHA, and BEEAH, we aim to accelerate healthcare innovation and make Sharjah a beacon for sustainable medical advancements that benefit the UAE and the wider region."

Innovation Pact with Emirates Health Services (EHS)

Under the first MoU, SRTIP has formalized a partnership with Emirates Health Services (EHS), signed by its Director General, H.E. Dr. Yousif Mohammad Al Serkal. The agreement provides a comprehensive framework to explore joint ventures in innovation, research translation, and clinical application. EHS is now a strategic partner of SRTIP in the realm of healthcare innovation, enabling the co-development of prototypes and the acceleration of novel health technologies.

The two entities will collaborate on hosting conferences and innovation forums, bolstering access to emerging healthcare solutions. The agreement also includes targeted support for EHS’s internal innovation lab and connects the institution with SRTIP’s growing network of healthcare-focused startups and industrial partners.

"Our partnership with SRTIP represents a strategic step in integrating cutting-edge innovation into the healthcare ecosystem," said Dr. Al Serkal. "Together, we aim to unlock new potential for research, development, and patient-centred care by fostering synergies across public and private sectors."

Sharjah Health Authority to pioneer clinical research initiatives

The second MoU, signed with the Sharjah Health Authority (SHA), envisions the establishment of a dedicated clinical research centre and a regulatory sandbox to pilot and evaluate new medical technologies. The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of SHA, and focuses on creating the institutional and regulatory infrastructure necessary for Sharjah to conduct world-class clinical studies.

The partnership also opens the door to a more comprehensive healthcare R&D agenda, with SHA and SRTIP co-hosting medical conferences and jointly accelerating the development of advanced diagnostic and treatment tools. By encouraging regulatory experimentation, the collaboration seeks to create a more agile approval pipeline for new therapies and devices.

"SHA is proud to join SRTIP in creating an environment that nurtures healthcare R&D," said Dr. Al Mheiri. "This partnership aligns with our mission to position Sharjah as a leading destination for clinical research and innovative treatment development."

Collaboration with BEEAH Group to boost healthcare

The third agreement, signed by H.E. Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, underscores the increasing intersection of sustainability and healthcare innovation. The MoU calls for the development of a healthcare R&D hub within the SRTIP ecosystem, focusing on digital health technologies, sustainable medical waste management, and circular economy practices.

Through this partnership, SRTIP and BEEAH aim to integrate AI-driven healthcare solutions and telemedicine infrastructure into the broader innovation ecosystem. The MoU also supports engagement with academic institutions and industry leaders to mobilize funding and scale promising innovations. Notably, the collaboration is aligned with the Jawaher Boston Medical District, ensuring synergy between clinical excellence and sustainable infrastructure.

"This partnership with SRTIP supports BEEAH’s goals of championing sustainability and smart solutions in all sectors, including healthcare," said Al Huraimel. "By integrating environmental responsibility with medical innovation, we are shaping a healthier, more resilient future for our communities."

A vision for regional leadership in healthcare R&D

Collectively, the MoUs form a keystone in Sharjah’s ambition to lead the region in health sciences research and biotechnology development. The initiative has been lauded by Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SRTIP, who emphasized its potential to transform the innovation landscape.

"This initiative marks the beginning of a new chapter in healthcare innovation in Sharjah," said Dr. Fikri. "By formalizing these collaborations, we are not only creating fertile ground for research and development but also shaping a healthcare future rooted in excellence, sustainability, and global relevance."

With these strategic alliances in place, SRTIP is poised to usher in a new era of healthcare R&D and innovation, where Sharjah becomes the regional hub for R&D advancements spearheading innovation and sustainable practices in the health sector.

