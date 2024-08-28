DUBAI – The Squire Patton Boggs Corporate M&A team in Dubai has advised Stella Investments on the sale of its entire share capital in Al Ain English Speaking School (AAESS) to UK-based global education group Cognita.

Established in 1978, AAESS is a leading school in Al Ain – Abu Dhabi and has a diverse community of 2,000 students from Nursery through to Sixth Form, providing a British-based curriculum, tailored to meet the needs of its international student body. The sale of AAESS was conducted through a tender process managed by the seller’s M&A advisor, Noble Partners.

This deal reflects a continued strong level of M&A activity across the Middle East education sector, revealing the region's ability to offer strategic and high-quality targets that tap into global-standard educational institutions.

The Squire Patton Boggs team was led by Corporate M&A partner Omar Momany and corporate counsel Leila Drissi, assisted by a cross-practice group including Milena Bohn, Thamer Shomar, Leila Morad (Corporate M&A, London and UAE), Habib Saeed, Ayah Abdin (Employment, UAE), and Assad Bishara (Dispute Resolution, UAE).

Omar Momany, Corporate M&A partner at the UAE offices of Squire Patton Boggs, commented: “We are pleased to have supported our client Stella Investments, and its M&A advisor Noble Partners, on this successful exit. This transaction highlights the strategic importance of the education sector in the UAE and demonstrates our sectoral expertise and ability to advise clients on similar transactions across the region.”

