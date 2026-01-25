Squares Developments is preparing to launch the second phase of its distinguished residential project, Sage Lakes Residence, in the New Administrative Capital, following the remarkable success of the first phase, which was completely sold out in record time. This strong demand reflects the market’s confidence in the company’s vision and credibility, despite its relatively recent entry into the Egyptian real estate market.

In this context, Haroun Abdelghani, Chief Commercial Officer at Squares Developments, stated that the company is entering the next phase with confidence supported by tangible results on the ground and a well-studied expansion plan aimed at delivering a distinctive real estate product that combines quality planning, a prime location, and flexible payment systems.



Sage Lakes Residence… Integrated Living in One of the Best Locations in R8

Abdelghani explained that Sage Lakes Residence is located in one of the most prime locations in the R8 district of the New Administrative Capital, directly on the Eastern محور, adjacent to the services area, sports club, university, and hotel. The project features frontage on three main streets as well as the main axis of the R8 area.

The project spans 35 acres and offers a wide variety of residential units to meet the needs of different customer segments, including:

Townhouses in three different models, with areas ranging from 196 to 300 sqm

Apartments with diverse layouts and sizes ranging from 70 to 258 sqm

Abdelghani confirmed that all units overlook open views, enhancing the quality of life within the project.

Central Park and Integrated Services with a Sustainable Vision

Abdelghani noted that the project includes a Central Park spanning 3.5 acres, featuring:

4 clubhouses

Green spaces planted with aromatic sage plants, adding both aesthetic and environmental value

This approach reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable development and preserving the project’s long-term investment value, especially with the contracting of DFS to manage the project according to the highest standards.

Strong Marketing Success and Preparation to Launch 500 New Units

Abdelghani added that the first phase of the project was fully sold out in a short period, in cooperation with more than 250 real estate marketing companies as strategic partners. This success encouraged the company to accelerate preparations for launching the second phase, which will include 500 residential units.

He also pointed out that the total sales volume of the project exceeds EGP 15 billion, and that the project includes a commercial component (mall) on its main façade, serving both residents and the surrounding area.

Timeline and Construction Plan

Abdelghani revealed the following:

The project delivery timeline is 4 years from the date of contract

2026 will be the company’s year of construction

Excavation works and boundary wall construction will begin in the first half of 2026

Concrete works will commence in the second half of 2026

Competitive Payment Plans with Greater Flexibility Ahead

Abdelghani stated that the company offers flexible and competitive payment plans of up to 12 years, with a down payment starting from 1%. He emphasized that with the arrival of 2026, even more flexible payment systems will be introduced to align with market changes and customer needs.

Strong Project Portfolio in the New Administrative Capital

Abdelghani confirmed that Sage Lakes Residence is not the company’s only project, as Squares Developments owns a diversified portfolio, most notably:

West View

A commercial, administrative, and medical project located in the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital, on the axis separating the Leisure & Shopping District and Downtown, with a direct and distinguished view of the Iconic Tower. The project features:

Ground floor + 11 floors (a competitive advantage)

30% building ratio

Areas ranging from 33 to 1,000 sqm

Sales volume of EGP 2.5 billion

40% of the project sold

Engineering consultant: Dr. Mohamed Hafez

Remeny

The company’s third project, located on Al Amal Axis near the Sports City, spanning 7,000 sqm, and consisting of:

Ground floor + 9 floors

Commercial – Hotel – Medical – Administrative uses

30% of the project sold

Future Expansion Vision

Abdelghani concluded by emphasizing that the R8 district is one of the most densely populated areas in the New Administrative Capital, due to the presence of numerous universities and schools. This prompted the company to adopt the concept of serviced residential living to meet the needs of expatriate students and professionals working in the education sector.

He also noted that the company is studying the launch of four projects annually in the coming period, as part of an ambitious expansion plan aimed at solidifying Squares Developments’ position as one of the most serious and influential developers in the real estate market.